On Sept. 11, the Legislature reconvened for another special session so that Gov. Tim Walz could extend his emergency powers related to the coronavirus.
Sound familiar?
It should. This was the fourth special session we have had in as many months. Rather than work in good faith with the Legislature, the governor instead insists on keeping an iron grip on his excessive emergency powers. I’d have to imagine the founding fathers would be shaking their heads at the thought of such overreach by the executive branch.
The coronavirus is serious business, but the fact is that it hasn’t hit rural communities the same way it has hit the metro. The right way forward is for the governor and Legislature to work together on our state’s response, and as much as possible leave the decisions in the hands of local governments — in consultation with state agencies, medical experts and other elected officials.
Helping veterans with PTSD and mental health struggles
Special session lasted for only one day, but while we were in St. Paul, the Senate unanimously passed a fantastic bill to help Minnesota veterans.
Called The Veterans Restorative Justice Act, the bill aims to divert at-risk veterans toward probation and social service programs instead of jail time when they commit certain less-severe crimes.
As a veteran, there are few things more heartbreaking than watching fellow veterans battle emotional, physical or mental health issues that they developed during the course of their service. I am fortunate that I never knew that pain personally, but I have known a number of men and women who have had to face these battles. When issues created by their service lead them into legal difficulties, it is our solemn duty to help those veterans treat their illnesses and get back on the right path.
Several counties already have veterans treatment courts that help veterans receive treatment for their less severe crimes instead of prison. The Veterans Restorative Justice Act is not a mandate; it simply provides a statutory set of guidelines for veterans’ treatment in courts.
The bill recommends veterans be eligible for the diversionary program if their offense is below a severity level 7 on the state’s sentencing grid, and that they swear that the offense was committed due to one of several factors: service-connected sexual trauma, a traumatic brain injury, PTSD, a substance abuse disorder, or mental health condition. The court will investigate all claims. Veterans would be required to plead guilty and accept the conditions of the court, including remaining sober and completing a treatment program.
The Senate approved the same bill in the August special session as well, but it did not pass the House at that time. I am disappointed to report that once again the House did not act on this important legislation, but I’ll keep working to make sure it gets done.
If you have any questions about what we did during special session or any other legislative issue, please contact me anytime. It is a privilege to serve as your state senator.