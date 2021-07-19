The city of Faribault strives to ensure everyone in our community has access to clean and affordable energy. I
f you are having difficulty paying current or overdue energy bills, several programs and organizations may help you. Three Rivers Community Action provides energy assistance services in the Faribault area and can be reached at threeriverscap.org or 507-316-0610.
Eligibility is based on income and family size. Individuals must earn less than $28,266 to qualify, while families of four can earn up to $54,357. Eligible applicants receive an initial grant between $300 and $1,600 for energy expenses and may be eligible for up to $1,200 more to help pay overdue bills.
The best way we can reduce our energy costs is to reduce the amount of energy we use in the first place. In 2016, Faribault created a Community Energy Action Plan with assistance from Xcel Energy’s Partners in Energy program. The plan provides cost-effective strategies to conserve energy and resource clean energy that supports the community values and priorities outlined in Community Vision 2040.
Since the plan’s implementation in 2017, Faribault has seen over $2.2 million in community-wide energy savings and has reduced greenhouse gas emissions by the equivalent of removing over 3,000 passenger vehicles from the road for one year. Residential participation in renewable energy programs increased from roughly 250 households to over 400 households. In addition, 114 income-qualified households received free home energy audits through the Home Energy Squad program.
To help further energy conservation efforts, Faribault is participating in the Intercity Home Energy Squad Challenge. This challenge is a friendly competition between Faribault and other Minnesota cities.
If you are a renter or a homeowner, you can participate in the challenge by learning how your home uses energy and making energy efficiency improvements. Schedule a visit from the Home Energy Squad at xcelenergy.com/HomeEnergySquad or call 651-328-6220. Also, residents can review a series of home energy guides from the Minnesota Clean Energy Resource Teams (CERTs) — an organization that helps address energy issues in Minnesota. View the guides at cleanenergyresourceteams.org/home.
We are proud of our community-wide energy savings and will continue to engage the community in energy savings opportunities. Together, we can make a positive difference in Faribault’s future.