Here we go again! Another huge election coming up in November and we, the American public, perhaps do not really have any idea where we stand, nor what we stand for. We sometimes have thoughts that have been in our minds forever, like “I have always been a Democrat” or “I have always been a Republican”.
Why? What caused it to be that way? A family tradition or something else? Do we really know what we are doing when it comes to voting or is it just a “process” we have been told that we should do? I’ll tell you something that will really scare you.
God rest her soul, our dear mother/mother-in-law told us many years ago that she voted for someone because “he was good looking and had a nice looking family”. Is that really a good qualification for casting your ballot? I will give her credit though, at least she voted. Might I offer up a unique idea before you go to vote this year.
Because of the fact that everything in print is not always as it indicates, do some fact checking of your own. Become a little more educated on the issues that are before you. After you have done that, then go to cast your ballot, based on facts or feelings, not simply “I’ve always voted this way.”
We are currently under the leadership of a president who told us he would do what the people who put him in office wanted him to do. So far he has done much of what he has said he would do, all this while battling the opposition party or parties at every turn. He will continue to do more of that same thing once he is re-elected, as long as it is the will of the majority of the people who put him in office. Are these the things and is this the way you feel too? With the exception of the coronavirus, are you better off today and are you living a better life than you thought you would be living four years ago? This is really the one question you need to ask of yourself.
On the other hand, if this is not what you want, you need to ask yourself a simple question. What do you want? It’s really not enough to say, “I don’t like our current president”, because it can always be worse. Think about it. What do the opposition party or parties stand for? Do they stand for what you want? Are they pro-life or pro-choice? Do you believe in killing unborn babies or worse yet, newborns who are just not wanted? Do you want socialism for yourself and for our country? Do you want your taxes raised considerably so that you can help pay the way for those who choose not to work? Our current welfare system is already extremely large and overburdened. Do we want to make that even worse? Do you want big government telling you what to do and then punishing you when you don’t follow their orders? Coming into our great country legally is how we were founded. Do we open our borders to anyone and everyone so that they can come in and take away our jobs and our way of life?
Our Constitution and Bill of Rights give us so many freedoms and the democratic way of life. That’s why so many people want to immigrate here. Do we really want that to change? Far too many questions and not nearly enough answers.
We all have a lot of work to do! We must become educated! We need to ask lots of questions. Your future depends on it. Our future depends on it. If you don’t care about the here and now, what about your children? Grandchildren? This year is so very important to each and every one of us. Please make it one of your top priorities between now and Nov. 3.