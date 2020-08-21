Weather Alert

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 447 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 2 AM CDT SATURDAY FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN MINNESOTA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 23 COUNTIES IN CENTRAL MINNESOTA KANDIYOHI MCLEOD MEEKER RENVILLE SIBLEY STEARNS WRIGHT IN EAST CENTRAL MINNESOTA CARVER DAKOTA HENNEPIN SCOTT IN SOUTH CENTRAL MINNESOTA BLUE EARTH BROWN FARIBAULT FREEBORN LE SUEUR MARTIN NICOLLET RICE STEELE WASECA WATONWAN IN SOUTHWEST MINNESOTA REDWOOD THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALBERT LEA, BLUE EARTH, CHANHASSEN, CHASKA, FAIRMONT, FARIBAULT, GAYLORD, HASTINGS, HUTCHINSON, LE SUEUR, LITCHFIELD, MANKATO, MINNEAPOLIS, MONTICELLO, NEW ULM, OLIVIA, OWATONNA, REDWOOD FALLS, SHAKOPEE, ST CLOUD, ST JAMES, ST PETER, VICTORIA, WASECA, AND WILLMAR.