If you are someone who is considering options for your IRA’s Required Minimum Distribution, please consider a gift to Buckham West! A Qualified Charitable Distributions (QCDs) allows individuals age 70½ or older to donate up to $100,000 per year directly from a qualifying IRA to charities such as Buckham West and pay no income tax on the distribution.
Please consult your tax or financial professional about your personal situation.
Holiday Bake Sale
No time to do any holiday baking this year? Buckham West’s annual Holiday Bake Sale is scheduled for Monday, Nov. 29 with doors open to the public for shopping between 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
All Buckham West members are requested to donate either baked goods or cash to support this event. Please have your baked goods delivered to the Center beginning at 8 a.m. Nov. 29. Those planning to donate cash can drop off money at their convenience. We appreciate your support for this important annual fundraising event.
Having pain in your hand, wrist or elbow?
Join us Wednesday, Nov. 10 at 5 p.m. when Dr Thomas Kaiser, orthopedic surgeon and sports medicine physician at the Allina Health Orthopedic, Podiatry and Spine Clinic of Faribault will discuss hand, wrist and elbow pain. At this free information session, you will learn about options for pain management, surgical intervention and rehabilitation services for the most common conditions of the hand, wrist or elbow.
Dr. Kaiser provides local treatment to patients with these common problems including arthritis, tendinitis, carpal tunnel syndrome, and fractures. He offers a wide variety of orthopedic services, individualized treatment that maximizes relief and minimizes risk to you can continue doing the things you enjoy.
To reserve a spot, call Buckham West. Masks and social distancing are required for this presentation.
Christmas Shoppe
The Pop-Up Christmas Shoppe returns for a second time and is scheduled for the 2021 holiday season, with all proceeds used to support the programs and services of Buckham West. This event kicks off Saturday, Nov. 27 and runs through Tuesday, Nov. 30.
In order to stock the shop, we are actively soliciting donations of newly purchased or unused store-bought things or handmade or artisan items. Please drop off your donated gift shop items to Buckham West no later than Nov. 19. If you have questions, call us at 332-7357.
In order to have artisan and boutique quality items, we will not accept previously opened or used items. We also will not be selling clothing at this event, but would always be happy to accept donations of clothes at Fashions on Central, our second-hand clothing store.
Give to the Max
Are you familiar with Give to the Max Day? Created in 2009, Give to the Max Day has become an annual tradition. Every year thousands of organizations and individuals generate donations and excitement for Minnesota causes that are working to improve the quality of life for all Minnesotans.
Once again Buckham West will be participating in Give to the Max Day, scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 18. If you would like to donate to us, search for Buckham West on the GiveMN.org website. It is easy to make a secure gift online in the amount you desire. Thanks in advance for your generous donation!
Senior learning network
Through a webcam and internet connection, Buckham West continues its series of virtual classes through the Senior Learning Network (SLN). Pre-registration is required by calling us at 332-7357 and the programs are open to the community. Cost to attend is $3/Buckham West members or $6/non-members which is payable at the door. The following is the schedule for the next two sessions:
• Tuesday, Nov. 16 at 1 p.m.: Elephant Sanctuary
It’s time to visit the amazing elephants as we gain an understanding of how they are cared for in captivity. Your audience will foster compassion for animals and an awareness of animal welfare by hearing about the life stories of our resident elephants.
We also discuss what goes into caring for the elephants at The Sanctuary, hopefully inspiring the next generation of animal care.
• Tuesday, Nov. 23 at 1 p.m.: Hoover Presidential Library and Museum
Herbert Clark Hoover, (Aug. 10, 1874–Oct. 20, 1964), mining engineer, humanitarian, U.S. Secretary of Commerce and the 31st President of the United States. In addition to public service, Hoover devoted his post-presidential years to social causes such as the Boys Clubs of America and wrote more than 40 books during those years.
Hoover’s attention returned to Iowa late in the 1950s when he agreed to allow friends and associates to construct a presidential library near the site of his birthplace. Hoover made his last visit to Iowa on Aug. 10, 1962, to dedicate that building to the American people. Join us at the Presidential Library and Museum to discover more!
Reminders
• Sign up for Senior Dining’s Thanksgiving meal! You may pick yours up curbside or join us in the dining room. The date is Tuesday, Nov. 16 and a reservation is required.
• Current Buckham West members: It’s time to renew your membership for 2021.
• If you are a Rice County resident who is living independently and are looking for help with fall clean up and snow removal, you are encouraged to call Neighbors Helping Neighbors at 507-287-2010. This is their main office line, with local services providers right here in Rice County. These services are based on your ability to pay.
• All senior dining meals, whether they are in the dining room or curbside pickup, require a 24-hour advance registration and can be done by calling 332-7357.