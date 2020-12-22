I think most people will be glad when 2020 is over and we start 2021, of course that depends on your personal situation.
Many people have lost loved ones or know of families who have. Many people’s businesses, jobs, financial resources, schooling and families have suffered greatly. Our governmental leaders, law enforcement and health care workers have been under tremendous stress to keep institutions of society functioning. At the same time a segment of our population has felt minimal effect, they are still working or retired, such as my wife and myself. They have been inconvenienced by the various shutdowns, social distancing and mask wearing. They might have even tested positive for COVID-19 but the effects were minimal. They are tired of being told what they have to do and just want to get back to their normal everyday lives.
I think in the past four years we have had a president who has attempted to govern as an autocrat without accepting the responsibilities of a true leader. If you were part of his administration and disagreed with him, you were fired. His biggest failure is shifting responsibility for reacting to the COVID-19 pandemic to individual states while making false statements and blaming others. I suggest anyone reading this go online and see which countries have been successful with dealing with this pandemic and how they did it and compare their actions to what directives we have received from our current president.
Here in Minnesota, Gov. Walz is being criticized for the extended lock down and some people are stating he should be collaborating with our legislature on lock down decisions. In a crisis don’t we expect a leader to step up and take responsibility and all the second guessing that goes with it? If we had that type of leadership at the federal level this whole country would be much closer to functioning normally. Instead we have a continuing pandemic and a current lame duck President who has advisors talking about declaring martial law in an attempt to overturn the results of the election.
How often have you heard we are the greatest nation on the earth? In some ways we are. Our technological advances rival any in the rest of the world. Our market economy has raised the standard of living for many people and our military capability is large enough to destroy any other nation including ourselves, but at what cost? I am retired, my main objective in life was to make enough money to own a home, have a family and have enough money left over to spend on something besides necessities. I lived through a time where I could do that with some technical skills which enabled me to have employer paid family health care, a pension and an annuity.
My wife was able to stay home and raise our four children, only returning to work after a failed career change on my part and two of our children were substantially on their own. Today many families don’t have those same opportunities because of the need for both parents working, lack of health benefits and pensions and loss of jobs due to technological advances along with the use of artificial intelligence and a global economy. Living here in greater Minnesota, I think we need to be more conscious of the hardships being experienced by not only people in our own communities but what is being experienced throughout this nation and globally.
Hopefully we have elected a president and administration that will act not only in the best interests of the citizens of this nation but in conjunction with the leaders of other nations for the betterment of all people and the sustainability of this earth. I know this sounds idealistic but I think if we continue as we have been politically, economically, environmentally and socially this nation and as a result many other nations will suffer tragic consequences.
Much of what I am expressing is in reaction to what I think are thoughtful ideas put forth in a book entitled, “The War on Normal People” written by Andrew Yang who was one of the many Democrats vying for the Democratic party’s presidential nomination. He has advocated for a universal basic income similar to what was proposed by President Richard Nixon and passed by the House in 1969 but stalled in the Senate.
The facts, ideas and proposals Mr. Yang puts forward are common sense and I believe are worth seriously considering. Much of his book deals with the concept of transforming from market capitalism to what he calls human capitalism. I believe his personnel life experiences, education and business background qualifies him as one of the young leaders we will need in the coming years.
As a nation, we need to expect and demand truth from our leaders. If not, we need to vote them out of office. We need to reject leaders who do not take responsibility for thoughtful leadership but instead offer obstruction and division for their own economic and political gain. The future of our families and this nation depends on accepting our common humanity and being willing to do more than serving our own self interests. What do you think?
“Be at war with your vices, at peace with you neighbors, and let every New Year find you a better person.” — Benjamin Franklin