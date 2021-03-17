Once again, we are happy to announce that Buckham West (BW) will host a trained health insurance counselor to assist individuals with any health insurance and Medicare questions.
As in many things this year, there will be some changes made to this process.
Instead of staff from the SE Minnesota Area Agency on Aging being here having face-to-face appointments, they will be joining us via the computer to help you. Here are the parameters that will be set up:
• Call 332-7357 to make an appointment.
• Appointments will be held each month on the second Tuesday.
• Bring along all insurance and prescription information that you currently have.
• The appointment will be set up in a private office. The computer and webcam will be set up and BW staff will assist with this process.
• There is no cost or membership necessary to access this service.
Another option available for you is to call the Senior Linkage Line at 1-800-333-2433.
The staff answering these calls will have the same training as the virtual option.
Bunco is back
If you are looking for an opportunity to enjoy some socialization we are happy to announce that Bunco is back! Bunco is a fun and popular game played with dice, lots of luck and a simple set of rules. If you have never played it before, it has been said that you can pick it up within five minutes.
Ever since the COVID pandemic has set in, we have not been able to safely offer any games for our members. But with a few modifications, and with everyone wearing their mask, we are now ready to resume playing Bunco again. This is a free, members-only activity that will be meeting twice a month beginning at 1 p.m. Thursday, March 25.
Card recycling discontinued
Once a popular service for our members, the sale of reused cards has now declined.
The program was run by volunteers who took donated cards, cut them up and remade them into a recycled, saleable greeting card. Unfortunately, we no longer sell enough of the cards to justify the costs and labor incurred.
With that being said, we are discontinuing our card recycling program effective at once.
We now would refer donations of new cards to the Northfield Senior Center’s Used a Bit Shoppe. You can call them at 507-645-1399 for details. If you have used cards that you want to donate you may contact the Rice County Activity Center at 21 10th St. NE in Faribault or call them at 334-2231.
Thank you so much for your donated cards over the years and your support of the program.
Advance care planning
If you had a health crisis and were unable to communicate with your loved ones and medical care providers, who would make decisions for you? Does this person know your wishes and have you put your thoughts in writing? Advance care planning is a process of thinking about what’s important to you, talking with those who matter to you, and writing down your wishes for health care and treatment in a Health Care Directive.
Don’t know where to start? Attend this free Honoring Choices Advance Care Planning education series to learn more. This two-session course will walk with you through the process of advance care planning and facilitate the completion of your health care directive. Plan to attend both sessions as you will be asked to complete activities between the sessions.
• Session 1: Introduction to Advance Care Planning and Your Health Care Agent from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 6.
• Session 2: Completing Your Health Care Directive from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 20.
Call 507-977-2330 or email honoringchoices@allina.com to register. Registration will not be handled through Buckham West. In order to accommodate the required social distancing guidelines there will be a limited class size. Masks required.
Powerful Tools for Caregivers
Are you caring for a family member, friend or neighbor? Caregiving responsibilities are broad, but those routinely helping or caring for someone near or far-away, are considered caregivers. If you are a caregiver and in need of support, consider signing up for “Powerful Tools for Caregivers.” Beginning on Tuesday, April 20, 2021 from 1 to 3:30 p.m. Buckham West, along with Catholic Charities, is hosting a free, six-week wellness program, designed for those who provide care for a loved one. Workshop sessions will be held at Buckham West each Tuesday for six weeks.
In this workshop you will learn practical skills proven to reduce stress, communicate more effectively, improve self-care, make effective decisions and access community resources for caregivers. Participants also benefit from meeting other people with similar challenges and learning how to cope together. Registration is required as seating is limited.
Registration for this program can be done via email to mlevine@ccsomn.org, by calling Marlene at 507-450-1518, or online at ccsomn.org before March 31.
Legal help available
Once a month staff from Southern MN Regional Legal Services (SMRLS) will be offering office hours at Buckham West. SMRLS attorney Tom Krause will be available for one-on-one virtual meetings to discuss and begin the intake process on various legal situations that you might have.
In order to meet with a SMRLS staff member you must be a low-income senior or person with disability and live in the SMRLS service area. Please note that only civil legal matters will qualify, not criminal. Please call Buckham West at 507-332-7357 to make a private appointment.
Bag Sale Great deals can be had at Fashions on Central during their $6 Bag Sale! For just $6 you can fill an entire bag with high quality, gently-used clothing for men and women.
In compliance with our COVID safety plan, our store is now open on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays each week from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Remember that 100% of the proceeds from sales at Fashion on Central are used to support Buckham West. Stop in today and see what is new!
Reminders:
• Time to get out of the house? Our coffee shop is now open 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday.
• Curbside Pickup Meal- There is no noon meal served in Buckham West’s dining room until further notice. But you may order and pick up a meal instead. For more information please call the kitchen at 332-7680 or Buckham West at 332-7357. You can view the latest menu on the Buckham West website at buckhamwest.org and click the Senior Dining tab at the top.