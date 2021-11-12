Last month I was given an opportunity spend time on air with Major General Rick Devereaux, USAF (Retired) on Jon Olson’s National Security This Week (KYMN, Wednesdays at 9 a.m.). As a retired Air Force officer, I found it really a fun show, as the General’s and my experiences complemented each other, allowing us to bring new perspectives to the normally dry discussion about climate change.
To set the stage, I explained how my background gave me insights to think that climate change was a real and human-caused problem. My first exposure to the climate modeling world was back in the early 1980s. As the Chief Scientist, HQ SAC/Intelligence, I was at the ground floor in learning what the models did and how, then explaining them to the staff, giving insight into the concept of nuclear winter, as that was one of the discoveries that came out of those global climate models. Ironically, similar global climate models have been telling us the global warming story ever since.
The general and I were in complete agreement on the story the scientists were telling us, and my experience with Republicans suggests that most of them are on board with the science too (certainly, more than half the people in Congressional Districts One (southern Minnesota) and Two (also mostly south of the metro) think global warming is caused by humans). Unfortunately, powerful lobbies with deep pockets have chosen to use this issue to divide us, and as a consequence the fight for solutions is blocked by politics, with one consequence being that when a good and simple solution like a carbon fee with dividend does appear, one party throws down roadblocks while the other festoons the simple solution with garlands of environmental justice, social justice and other virtue signals. Thus laden, our solutions stagger down the street with neither party excited about seeing them cross the finish line.
So, with the science settled and the politics unsettled, it was time for the show to turn to the military and their concerns. Politicians can use our struggles to politicize climate change and create fear, uncertainty and doubt (F.U.D.), and from that FUD, raise money.
The military does not have that luxury. The military cannot just ignore the threats — and the military has always been ahead of the politicians on understanding how climate change is going to change the threats they must prepare for.
When I was an active duty staff scientist, I would review the newest National Intelligence Estimates (NIE) to gain insights and data into how the intelligence community viewed the biggest threats of the day, which were typically from, or augmented by, the Union of Soviet Socialist Republics (USSR). Those estimates were not always politically correct, but they were valuable, if for nothing else for the footnotes and side comments where the probabilities were hashed over, with some threats being “probable” and others only “likely.” I had to pick numbers to go with those words, since I was a quantitative analyst (a quant).
Last month, the National Intelligence Council released a new National Intelligence Estimate: Climate Change and International Responses Increasing Challenges to US National Security Through 2040.
So, while disinformation campaigns against global warming continue to befuddle our easily distracted politicians, our Intelligence Community has no doubts as it warns the military to be prepared.
From that report we read, “Risks to US national security interests through 2040 will increase as countries respond to the intensifying physical effects of climate change. Global temperatures most likely will surpass the Paris Agreement goal of 1.5 degrees Celsius by around 2030, and the physical effects are projected to continue intensifying.”
It was against this background that Major Gen. Devereaux and I were commenting.
Climate change has three primary impacts on the military. It stretches our resources, it threatens our bases and training, and it increases the calls for us to intervene.
First, an increasing portion of our military is already involved in humanitarian missions. Nothing quite so calms the disaster troubled mind as seeing an American aircraft carrier on the horizon with one of our hospital ships coming in to provide emergency medical care. We have often asked our military forces to act as the first line of defense against the hardship that disaster can bring, whether at home as in 2016 with Hurricane Mathew, when regular services and National Guard stepped in to help those affected, or abroad, as when Combined Task Force Hurricane Matthew mobilized to support the hurricane-ravaged nation of Haiti, which in its failed condition has no resources to respond to hurricanes.
The second challenge the general and I discussed was the impact of climate change directly on US military assets. Whether increased flooding (as experienced near many of our naval stations since they are obviously going to be near oceans), or heat at our “safe” training bases in Florida, Texas, Mississippi and Louisiana, which are experiencing increased numbers of “black flag” days, days when it is too hot to conduct field exercises safely (and these are exercises for troops preparing to deploy to garden spots like the Middle East, an area not known for cool nights). Climate change is already requiring resilience and adaptation by the military.
The third challenge is sadly more in the military’s wheelhouse — increased unrest overseas — unrest that will continue to stress us, our allies and our areas of interest. The news is already full of refugee stories, while we may focus on our southern border, Europe is experiencing its own crisis as people flee the combinations of crop failures and nation-state failures that are overwhelming the poorer nations of the world. Too often, our response is heavy on the stick and light on the carrot, and the military bears the burden of trying to play peacekeeper in that increasingly unruly world.