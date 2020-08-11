As we approach the start of the new school year, there seems to be a lot of angst and anxiety.
Why is that, I wonder? Seriously, I hope that I can set an example to my children of patience and consideration of the school administrators and teachers for the very difficult task of managing the educational needs of students and taking precautions to reduce the risk of the spread of coronavirus, which back in March I thought for sure would be a thing of the past by this time of the year.
As two of my children return to high school and one off to college, I hope they stay safe and healthy. Obviously, I don’t want my kids to get sick and suffer, but also, I am not exactly parent-of-the-year when my kids are sick. In fact, I might get my parenting card revoked if someone observed me with my kids when they are ill.
Of course, my ineptitude in caring for my sick children is my own mother’s fault. It is always the mother’s fault. My mom was great in many ways, but bedside manner was not one of her strengths. When we were little and woke up in the middle of the night feeling sick, we crept into her room because honestly, what mom doesn’t want to know their child is ill? “Mom, I feel like I am going to throw up.” “For heaven’s sake, child, get off the carpet,” was her typical response.
We lived 13 miles from town. I am not sure if my parents had health insurance back then. I do know that we typically didn’t go to the doctor unless we were bleeding with each beat of our heart. I once had the privilege of going to the doctor after running into the path of a horse who kicked me just above the eye. My mom told me later that she only took me because she thought I lost my eye and didn’t think laying on the couch watching cartoons would fix that. Nonetheless, my trip to the hospital made me feel pretty darn special.
My own children frequently share their inordinate number of aches and pains with me. I am 25-40 years older than them. I know about aches and pains. I only have so much compassion.
“Hey mom, my arm hurts when I raise my arm over my head.” “Well, don’t do that,” is my response. “Mom, my leg really hurts when I stretch it this way.” “Don’t stretch it that way then.” “My neck hurts when I turn to the left.” “Do you have to actually turn to the left?” “Mother, I am watching TV.” “Hey, if you move to the other couch, you can keep your head to the right. Problem solved” “What about supper?” “Well, just this once, we will reassign seating and you can sit to the left of me so you can turn your head to the right and still have a great view of me, your mom.” “Oh, gross!” “As a bonus you won’t have to sit next to your sister whose eating habits you find annoying. It really is a win-win.” It isn’t that I don’t care, it’s just that at my age, crawling out of bed can be a painful experience.
Our first family doctor told me that his mother once said, “Do you realize that 90% of your patients would get better without any intervention from you?” I am sure she was proud of him, but also didn’t want him to get too big for his britches. This is a mother’s responsibility. I am a home remedy kind of person. 95% of my kids’ health problems have been resolved with three simple solutions: ibuprofen, ice packs and cold water.
“Mom, I have a headache.” “Try a glass of water. You are probably dehydrated.” “Mom, I pulled my hamstring.” “Grab yourself an icepack, honey.” “Mom, I think I broke my foot.” “Try an ibuprofen.” “Seriously, mom?” “Oh sorry, I was watching the Twins. How about elevate and ice.” My daughter did break her foot. It was late, and I didn’t consider it an emergency. At urgent care the following day, she was fitted with a boot. Had I known that was all they were going to do, I could have grabbed a winter boot from the attic and saved myself several hundred dollars.
A daughter recently had her wisdom teeth removed. Anticipating her need to have soft foods, she made herself a batch of tomato basil soup. She is going places with that kind of self-sufficiency.
As I was in the recovery room going over her aftercare instructions, I had a sinking feeling about how little I was prepared for the post-operative recovery. The nurse listed 10 things that she could eat. I didn’t have any of them. How do I not have applesauce or pudding in the house? She was groggy from the anesthesia and couldn’t keep her eyes open. Her head lolled from one side to the other. She was drooling. She was in no condition to go into a store. There would be no way to explain that I had a month to get popsicles in the house but didn’t get around to it so now I have to grab some with a child who is barely coherent. This was my fifth kid to get their wisdom teeth removed. How was I so poorly prepared?
I have witnessed parents be incredibly nurturing with their sick kids. Their kids come down with the sniffles and they are on top of it with Vicks VapoRub, a humidifier, homemade chicken soup, and lemon tea with honey, all before the kid sneezes the first time. I admire these parents. I hope in the next couple of years before my last kid leaves home, I will become more like them.