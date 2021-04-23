The 2020 cycle election brought several dynamic, substantive, national leadership movements by Republicans.
Two organizations are responsible for these results; the National Republican Congressional Caucus and the Republican State Leadership Committee. Both of these organizations retooled their infrastructure, revamped their strategy, and enlisted the aid of the next generation of elected Republican leadership. These leaders are energetic, focused and accustomed to accomplishing tangible objectives that can lead America into greater freedom and less government interference in our lives.
The National Republican Congressional Caucus, chaired by Minnesota’s very own Congressman Tom Emmer, led the comprehensive reorganization of the NRCC, from what had become a static entity that wasn’t consistently winning enough elections to seriously dent the socialist agenda that the Democrats have been ramping up over the past several election cycles.
In cooperation with Republican leaders of the U.S. House of Representatives, Congressmen Kevin McCarthy and Steve Scalise, the NRCC resoundingly pushed back the Democrats’ socialist agenda through its recruitment and support of effective, top-tier candidates who represent the landscape of their districts exceptionally well. McCarthy, arguably the brightest political mind in the Republican Party today, produced results that were impressive; not one incumbent Republican member of Congress lost their bid for reelection in 2020 and 15 seats were flipped to Republican control-a feat not seen since Newt Gingrich offered us his “Contract with America” back in 1994.
When you consider that we were only 31,000 votes short out of a total of 152 million cast, this is an astonishing fact that supports the seriously muscular nature of the leadership provided by McCarthy, Scalise and Emmer.
The lesser-known Republican State Leadership Committee, which is the only national Republican organization that supports state House and Senate legislative races in all 50 states, performed spectacularly with flipping an additional two state Houses over to Republican control in 2020. Republican leadership now controls 61 out of the 99 state legislative branches across the country, 25 lieutenant governors’ offices, and 28 out of 50 secretaries of state.
Seven hundred women can also claim RSLC support that led to their successful election bids. Republican Leader of the Minnesota House, Kurt Daudt, and Deputy Leader Anne Neu Brindley, co-chairs on health care for the RSLC, are becoming national leadership material to promote conservative policies and values for American citizens on this vital issue.
The NRCC and the RSLC have tapped into the hearts of respected American leadership today-a deep and abiding reverence for our country’s founding principles, acknowledgment of our inalienable rights as citizens, and the enduring example we are to the world as a constitutional republic.
It can be argued convincingly, per Emmer, that our Republican ideological platform is the only set of foundational principles that can support and broaden the path of freedom for the United States of America and the world. Republican values when connected to the voter by effective candidate communicators provide thoughtful, rational solutions for all.