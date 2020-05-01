To the editor:
It seems Ms. Mueller is probably one of those people Dr. Moore is referring to when she said, "Beware! Before you realize, the propaganda machine of the mainstream media will corrupt your minds and hearts.."Ms. Mueller used typical leftist tactics in her response to the Keller letters.
First she attacked them personally by insinuating that they were too stupid to "connect the dots" and then she continues by expressing her opinion as though it were fact! All one has to do is go back and listen to Dr. Anthony Fauci or Dr. Deborah Brix to hear them state that the models were already assuming social distancing and quarantine. And as for this nonsense that even one life lost to this epidemic is too many (it's not an epidemic, it's a pandemic, look up the definitions in the dictionary), defies all logic.
Is that what we say about the flu? Are we going to start shutting down the economy every year during flu season? The CDC estimates for this current flu season that between 39 and 56 million people will get the flu and between 24,000 and 62,000 will die from it. Look it up, go to the source, the CDC website.
Maybe Ms. Mueller thinks we should stop driving or at least lower the speed limit to 20 mph because, after all, according to the National Safety Council, 38,800 people died last year in car accidents.
The examples of how ordinary daily life can be dangerous is endless, but we don't destroy the economy and quarantine healthy productive citizens!
Ms. Mueller's opinion looks a whole lot more like blind allegiance to a political party or gullible acceptance of the media narrative than an open minded consideration of the facts.
Nicole McCoy
Faribault