The English word “Lent” comes from another word that means “springtime.” When we think of spring, it most readily brings to mind images of renewal and new life. Snow melts. The days get longer. Temperatures begin to rise. Trees begin to bud. Signs of resurrection begin to pop up. But there’s another side to spring.
Spring also ushers us into the not so fun task of spring cleaning. Sticks need to be picked up. Mud has to dry. Falling leaves need to be cleared. Lent is likewise a season to take inventory of our lives and clean out those things that clutter our lives and get in the way of a growing relationship with Jesus.
So, Lent is a season for both of these things: renewal and new life and spring cleaning. This activity is for us individually and collectively, for the Christian body to which we belong.
What are the sins that continuously trip us up? What are the barriers that stand in the way of faith-filled living? What are the hopes that we carry deep in our spirits? How can we cooperate more with God who desires to bring these things to pass? These are some of the questions we might ponder.
Also, we can make a new commitment to participate in some holy habits: reading the Bible, confessing our sins to a pastor or trusted Christian friend, prayer, meeting the needs of the less fortunate, sitting with God in silence, to name a few.
God promises that as we open ourselves to renewal and new life and engage ourselves in the arduous task of spring cleaning, transformation will happen. Then, the season of Lent will give way to the sign of resurrected life.
Greg Ciesluk is pastor of Fourth Avenue United Methodist Church.