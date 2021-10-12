Sometimes the right to drive is lost, not because of recklessness or carelessness, but because of health limitations. Even when the driver is not to blame for the end of his or her driving career, it can still be hard on the ego, hard on emotions and hard on a lifestyle.
Family members and friends may have serious concerns about an older person’s driving. Because of physical limitations imposed by vision loss, a stroke, or other problems, they fear the driver is at high risk for causing or being involved in an accident. In some cases, a person may be physically capable of driving a car but may be mentally impaired. What should you do?
• Get the facts. Advanced age alone is not a good indicator of when a person should hand over the car keys. The accumulation of years and gray hair does not automatically translate into unsafe driving. It is poor functional ability that causes poor driving. It is physical or mental conditions that get in the way of safe driving.
• Talk it over. Let them know you care about them and that caring causes concern for their welfare. Tell them specifically what concerns you have witnessed and what you fear.
• Ask what they think and really listen to their response. Some impaired drivers know they are on borrowed time. They realize they should not be driving, but they see no good alternatives. They already limit their “exposure” by only driving during daylight and only during good weather. Others continue to take chances driving because other people are depending on them for rides or for errands. Some people just don’t realize how dangerous their driving has become.
• By bringing up the subject, you may be giving them social permission to stop driving. Your comments may come as a welcomed relief. Or not. Hopefully, the caring way in which you disclose your concerns will eventually convince the driver that your intention is to prevent, not cause, harm.
• Come up with a game plan. Talk with an occupational therapist about ways in which driving may be made safer despite physical challenges. Look for alternative modes of transportation, including chauffeuring by younger family members.
• Sometimes it’s necessary for a loved one to intervene. You may turn to the physician for assistance, the department of motor vehicles, the police or to your own devices to disable the car or hide the keys. This process can be extremely stressful, both on the impaired driver and on the loved one. Seek support for both of you (separately) from your doctor, a social worker, family counselor or a trusted friend.
• Driving is not for everyone, and it is not forever. Because of health concerns it sometimes becomes necessary to hand over the keys. The real indication of adulthood, after all, is not in getting behind the wheel but in recognizing our strengths and limitations and acting on them.