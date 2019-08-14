We are looking forward to another exciting year at Faribault schools. Our technology team has been working hard to get everything ready for staff and students. Thanks to the digital transformation movement, schools are creating learning environments that are mobile, personalized and engaging for students, teachers and parents.
Here are some highlights for this school year that showcase this digital transformation:
Chromebooks at our elementary sites
School environments are shifting more to creating open flexible learning centers rather than traditional desks in rows and computer labs. Portable technology devices allow for increased mobility and flexibility in learning areas. We have seen this with the implementation of the iPads in our schools. Students are collaborating on different learning tasks whether in small groups, one-on-one, or in a full classroom setting. We look to continue and expand this collaboration with the addition of chromebooks in elementary buildings. The iPad and chromebook both use online resources and programs that engage our learners. They support applications that foster personalized learning and creativity in and out of the classroom.
Schoology and Seesaw Applications
We continue to use Schoology at our secondary level. Schoology is the main learning management system at our secondary schools along with the one-on-one iPads. Course assignments, announcements, assessments and document collaboration, are just a few of the capabilities of this program. It is used daily by students and teachers. Students can always check on items they may have missed or keep track of upcoming assignments and projects to stay focused on their learning.
The Seesaw program is expanding at our elementary sites this year. Seesaw is an online student portfolio application. It gives students creative tools to capture and reflect on their learning - in real time. Seesaw will give parents a window into each of our classrooms and into their student’s learning process.
Online Student Enrollment
If you are enrolling your kindergartener or transferring to our area, we hope to make the enrollment process easy and convenient for you. Enrollment is available online or by visiting any school office, Monday - Friday 8 a.m.-3:30 p.m.
Our new online enrollment program allows parents to register all their students electronically using one application and from one location. More information can be found on our website under the Student Enrollment tab.
Starting this fall we will be sending parents notifications to electronically update their child’s information. There will be less paperwork to fill out for families and all information is updated through the Campus Parent Portal. The Campus Parent Portal provides real time confidential access to student and household information, attendance, immunization, grades, food service payments, and more. You can download the app on any mobile device.
If you do not have a Campus Parent Portal account, contact our office at 507-333-6067 or email portalhelp@faribault.k12.mn.us, for more information.
Thank you for choosing Faribault Public Schools!