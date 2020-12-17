The Faribault Parks and Recreation Department would like to thank the 20 businesses that sponsored Christmas trees in our Central Park from Dec. 3–11.
These 20 trees lined up along Second Avenue were a beautiful site. Based on the number of cars slowing down to view them, I believe the public agreed. What happened after the trees came down on the 11th was as great as having the trees.
The 20 families in need that received the trees were very excited to receive a free tree with all of the decorations. The families were chosen with the help of St. Vincent de Paul. We would like to thank them for helping with this program.
As the weather slowly cools down, we are now beginning to work on our outdoor ice-skating rinks. We currently do not have a time line on when they will open, that date will entirely be based on the weather. Once they are open, the warming house currently will still be closed. Several extra benches will be placed outside to accommodate the users to put on and take off skates. We do remind everyone to follow the governor’s executive orders and keep social distancing and wear a mask when possible.
Although the governor is allowing the reopening of gyms and fitness areas beginning on Saturday, we will remain closed until Jan. 4. Our fitness room is so small that we would not be able to have more then just a few people in the room. The pool must remain closed and the locker rooms and showers are closed and the gym cannot have more than 10 people from two families.
We will be making our plans based on the Jan. 4 opening when we can get our group fitness classes going again and make decisions on how we can operate with both in person classes and some virtual classes.
The Faribault parks and Recreation Department is in the process of changing our registration system. The system we have used for the past few years has been sold to a new company and we have decided to make the change to a more user-friendly system. Please stay tuned for more updates as we move forward on this process.
This has been a very difficult year for the Parks and Recreation Department. We have had to either close or reduce our programming to minimal levels for nearly the entire year. As 2021 heads our way, we hope to get back to full programming through out the entire community as soon as possible. Stay safe everyone.
We wish everyone season greetings and a happy new year.