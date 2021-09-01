For 20 years the U.S. has stood by the hard-working, freedom-loving people of Afghanistan in their quest to rid their homeland of the tyranny of the Taliban.
It didn’t work out. It’s painful to witness. But now, we can do the next best thing: Welcome our fellow patriots in Afghanistan to a new homeland where they can find peace and prosperity.
So it was fitting that Gov. Tim Walz recently wrote to President Joe Biden saying Minnesota stands ready to welcome Afghan refugees, to help them relocate and set down roots in the land of Sky Blue Waters.
Minnesota has a history of successful refugee integration starting with Hmong refugees from Laos shortly after the Vietnam War. Like the Afghanis in their war-torn country, the Hmong helped U.S. forces in the Vietnam War, though the country was considered neutral. And like Afghanistan, after the U.S. pulled out, the Hmong were retaliated against by the communists of Vietnam.
But some 50 years later, the Hmong are a thriving community in St. Paul, the city that has the largest population of Hmong in the U.S.
Minnesota is home to some of the biggest refugee resettlement organizations in Catholic Charities and Lutheran Social Service, making it a key player. The state has large populations of refugees from Liberia, Sudan, Somalia, Myanmar, Ethiopia, Bosnia and the former Soviet Union.
The Minnesota business community has embraced refugees and immigrants, noting they play an important role in Minnesota’s workforce and enriching local culture.
Because of the welcoming atmosphere and support services, refugees choose Minnesota after their initial placement where they have limited choices. Minnesota has a larger share of secondary refugees than all other states combined, according to a report by the Minnesota Chamber of Commerce.
Refugees and immigrants are key to Minnesota’s future workforce, as 81 percent of them are working age, while only 60 percent of the native population is of working age. Refugees and immigrants will take jobs left open by retiring baby boomers at a rate that will likely be much higher than other states, giving Minnesota an economic advantage.
Refugees and immigrants have many success stories in Minnesota including Hmong gymnast Sunisa Lee, who won the gold medal in the Olympics all-around competition less than a month ago.
Refugees and immigrants are hard-working, industrious and family-centered people. We should do everything we can to welcome them.