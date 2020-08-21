My husband and I are long removed from direct involvement in educating children. But we’re suffering from schooling insecurity — along with the Northfield High junior who helps clean our house, our Henderson-area granddaughter and friends raising kids in Minneapolis. And lots of other folks across the nation, apparently.
Dr. Lindsey Burke, director of the Center for Education Policy, recently described measures undertaken by families “clamoring to secure education consistency for their children” outside the public system. Parental efforts range from the inspiringly innovative (using “Facebook groups, matchups, spread sheets” to organize schooling alternatives) to the wryly comic (beseeching private church-affiliated schools to enroll their children “for free…and without religion class.”)
How do we account for these phenomena when we’re deluged with assurances — from governors, commissioners of education, district superintendents, public health experts — that every effort is being made to return children to public school, that children’s well-being is more imperiled by being kept home than by being in classrooms?
Perhaps renowned economist Dr. Thomas Sowell will lead us to the answer. His 2003 book, Thinking Beyond Stage One, demonstrates the tendency of governments to implement policies without considering the consequences that follow.
Education has been turned upside-down by the “Stage One” thinking that characterized our COVID response. The emergency shutdown of our schools last spring set off seat-of-the-pants efforts to implement remote learning. The results — unimpressive at best; catastrophic for children in disadvantaged households — fueled determination to return children to in-person learning.
However, even where school districts are ready to open their doors, hurdles remain. First, once instilled, fear is difficult to eradicate. Despite overwhelming evidence of the safety of in-person schooling, many families aren’t confident in — or comfortable with — health protocols. They’ve heard teachers’ impassioned claims that “live” instruction is a “death sentence.” To this climate of fear, add demands by teachers’ unions to defund police, eliminate charter schools, and adopt Medicare-for-All as pre-conditions for returning to the classroom. No wonder families are suffering schooling insecurity.
Families are taking matters into their own hands, developing an array of private sector approaches characterized by flexibility and student centeredness and aimed at achieving schooling security.
“Pandemic pods,” described by Laura Meckler and Hannah Natanson of The Washington Post as “a 2020 version of the one-room schoolhouse,” bring together “clusters of three to six families with similar aged” children taught by a teacher hired by participating families.
Meckler and Natanson also note the burgeoning popularity — both among families and the teachers they employ—of microschools, which like homeschooling co-ops, bring together small groups of students “in flexible learning environments…sharing resources and teachers.” Cottage schools, miniaturized versions of homeschooling co-ops, also earn rave reviews from participants — parents, students, and hired instructors.
As the dream of returning to “normal” schooling fades — likely forever — many families of financial means will leave behind a public system long in need of reform.
Schooling security shouldn’t be limited to families who can afford alternatives. It’s time for education dollars to follow kids to the schooling option that works for them.