To the editor:
The Bethlehem Academy Board of Directors, on behalf of the Bethlehem Academy community, would like to thank Dr. Chuck Briscoe for his dedicated leadership of Bethlehem Academy for the past four years.
During his time as President/Principal, Dr. Briscoe strengthened and aligned Bethlehem Academy’s curriculum to meet the needs of students at all levels. He expanded outreach and attracted students from surrounding communities to Bethlehem Academy. He fundraised to update the facilities to make them safer, more comfortable, and more energy and cost efficient.
He took the lead in fundraising to replace all the windows in the building. He worked hard to raise Annual Fund dollars, meeting personally with many alumni, community members, and other possible donors.
“We appreciate all Dr. Briscoe has done to advance the mission of Bethlehem Academy,” said Board of Directors Chair Kathy Nass, “and we wish him the very best as he moves on to a new stage in life.”
Unfortunately, due to COVID-19, Bethlehem Academy will be unable to hold a reception of gratitude for Dr. Briscoe’s years of service. Please send notes of well wishes to Bethlehem Academy, Attn: Dr. Chuck Briscoe, 105 3 rd Avenue SW, Faribault, MN 55021.
Bethlehem Academy Board of Directors
Bethlehem Academy community