Yes things happen, but our God is in control.

I heard a story about a woman who went to a doctor’s office where she was seen by one of their new doctors. After a few minutes in the examination room, she burst out, screaming as she ran down the hall. An older doctor stopped her and asked if there was a problem.
After listening to her, he marched down the hallway to where the first doctor was and demanded, “What’s the matter with you?! Mrs. Terry is 63-years-old, she has four grown children and seven grandchildren and you just told her she was pregnant?! The new doctor continued to write on his clipboard and without looking up said, “Does she still have the hiccups?”
As you read this article, I expect to be in a hospital in Minneapolis recovering from surgery. My, how my life has changed in the last eight months. It’s been a fall and winter full of doctor’s appointments, chemotherapy and radiation treatments. But most of all it’s been a time for me to see God’s blessings and how he keeps his promises.
A few weeks ago, I spoke about the apostle Paul, that while he was chained to a Roman guard, as a prisoner, he wrote a letter to the church in Philippi. A letter to those Christians whom he loved and treasured. We know it as the book of Philippians in the New Testament. He wrote, “But I want you to know, brethren, that the things which happened to me have actually turned our for the furtherance of the gospel, so that it has become evident to the whole palace guard, and to all the rest, that my chains are in Christ.” Philippians 1:12-13
Here are the two observations I had as I though about this scripture:
1. Things happen to us.
Many things happen to us in our lives that we never planned. Paul didn’t plan on being thrown in prison. He didn’t pray, “Lord, put me behind bar.” Or “Lord, chain me to a Roman guard.” Or “Lord, make me a prisoner.” But things happen. Paul wrote, “I want you to know the things which happened to me.” Just like Paul, we, also, have things happen to us for which we never planned or prayed.
2. What’s in our hearts determines how we respond to these things.
Paul had Christ in his heart as his Lord and Savior, and he had God in control of his life. So, with confidence he wrote, “...the things which happened to me have actually turned our for the furtherance of the gospel,” In other words, “The things which happened to him turned out for good.” His faith in Jesus Christ became evident to many. God was in control.
God has a promise he has given to us in Romans 8:28, “And we know that all things work together for good to those who love God, to those who are called according to His purpose.”
Think about it. What things have happened in your life? Or what things are happening right now? If Jesus Christ is our Lord and Savior, we can have that confidence like Paul and say, “The things which happened to me have actually turned out for good.” I know that I have seen this true in my life. How God through this cancer has opened opportunities for me to share about Christ; how he has provided for me and my family; and how he has given me some of the best care in the world. And I have seen God strengthen me and keep me healthy. I have confidence that God is working in my life for his good purpose.
Yes things happen, but our God is in control.
Thank you for reading this article. It is my prayer and hope that you have been encouraged and will put your faith and trust in Christ who gave his all for us.