The Faribault Parks and Recreation Department would like to thank everyone for their patience during this very unusual time.
We have been so happy to be able to begin offering some programs and activities after a few months off. However, we would not have been able to do this without the support and patience of all of our patrons. The willingness to social distance at activities, the ability to follow the guidelines we have had to put in place has allowed us to be to continue to offer additional programs and activities. So, thank you to everyone. We are currently working on determining what types of programs we can continue to offer in the fall.
With guidelines changing so regularly, many of you may have noticed we have not issued a Buckham Bulletin since February. We do not want to be putting information out and then not be able to offer the programs we were planning on. We ask that you continue to follow our social media pages or call us at the community center for any updates on program offerings.
Several updates on park activities. Many of you may have notices that shelter four (the blue one) in North Alexander Park is missing. The shelter was in very bad condition and was leaning. We were concerned it was getting dangerous to use. It is being replaced with a new shelter which is currently going up. It will be a beautiful shelter after it is completed and will have power and running water. It is also being moved back some from the parking lot and will be made ADA compliant.
Other projects currently in the works is the final completion of the pickleball courts at Windsor and Meadows parks and a basketball court at Forrest Park. The courts are currently being painted with all of the lines to play games. This should be completed within the next week or so. A new shelter should be arriving next week for Meadows park. The shelter will be installed by the parks staff in early September.
Another new project we will need patience on is when some road work begins on Division Street within the next few weeks. The construction crews will also be doing parking lot work at the library and resurfacing the parking lot at the Community Center. We will provide updates to patrons on where they can park during this time.
Like everything else in Minnesota, construction season can be a very major inconvenience, but when it is done we will have a very nice amenities that last for a very long time.
As I mentioned at the beginning of this article. Thank you again for all of your patience during this unusual time.