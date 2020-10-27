Without a doubt, Buckham West has been actively supporting Faribault’s older adults throughout the past months during the COVID pandemic. Since March, we have been finding ways to gather information for and supply resources to our members and others. We have tried our best to maintain the programs and services that are the most necessary (foot clinic, health insurance counseling, etc.) and are even slowly adding back some social activities in order to combat some isolation.
Our meal programs though are the most notable and utilized service at this time. Our kitchen staff, employees of SEMCAC, are sending out meals for a curbside pickup program in Faribault and Northfield, Meals on Wheels in Faribault, Head Start in Northfield and Faribault and meal service at Golden Meadows apartments in Faribault. It is safe to say that on many days there could be 200 meals going out the door.
Operating a program of this size during a major pandemic is no easy task. But the staff has been diligent in their cleaning regimen and safety protocol.
We are a proud partner with SEMCAC in making sure that these meals are safely prepared and delivered.
We’re extending your membership for free!
As a nonprofit, Buckham West understands and truly values that it’s nothing without its members. And it’s for that reason that the Board of Directors decided to extend all memberships through 2021 at no cost. It was the right — and only — thing to do. It is our belief that you have not received a year’s worth of benefit from our organization and want you to bear with us as we begin to add programs back in. But it goes without saying that fiscally, this decision has an impact. The money generated from membership dues represents 12% of our annual budget — and with varying comfort levels amongst potential new members, we can’t rely on new members to solely fill this void. It’s for this reason that we’re respectfully asking that instead of paying the required dues to become a member, you make a tax-deductible donation. Whether it’s the same amount of $40, or an additional amount, we’re seeking your commitment, as a way to help the organization out. Along with our lost membership revenue, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we’re also unable to hold our two annual fundraisers this winter — the Bake Sale and the Holiday Pop-Up Shoppe. That’s an additional loss of $6,000.
Our commitment and dedication to our members has been unwavering amidst a pandemic. We’re hoping you see — and feel — the value of a vital community organization, and find it in your heart to make a year-end donation. If interested, please mail or drop off your gift to Buckham West at 19 Division St. West.
Open Enrollment
Now through Dec. 7, 2020 the Open Enrollment period begins for the Medicare Prescription Drug Plans (Medicare Part D). As has been done for many years, Buckham West (BW) will be hosting a trained health insurance counselor to assist individuals who have questions, want to enroll or want to make changes on their Medicare Part D coverage during the Open Enrollment period.
But as in many things this year, there will be some changes made to this process. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the appointments this year will not be face-to-face, but virtual instead. Staff from the SE Minnesota Area Agency on Aging will be joining us via the computer to help you shop for a new drug plan or answer other questions that you may have. Here are the parameters that will be set up:
• Call 332-7357 to make your one-on-one appointment.
• There is no cost or membership necessary to access this service.
• Another option available for you to do your Open Enrollment changes is to call the Senior Linkage Line at 1-800-333-2433. The staff answering these calls will have the same training as the virtual option.
Reminders:
• Fashions on Central, Buckham West’s gently-used clothing store in downtown Faribault, remains closed to shoppers and donors. At this point there is no re-opening date set. There also will be no donations accepted until further notice.
• The long-awaited re-opening of our popular Coffee Shop is open to the public on Mondays and Thursdays from 9-11 a.m.
• If you are a Rice County resident who is living independently and are looking for help with fall clean up and snow removal, you are encouraged to call Family Service Rochester at 507-287-2010. This is their main office line, with local services providers right here in Rice County. These services will be at a reduced cost and in some cases may even be free.
• Have you gotten your flu shot yet? For those that typically had their shots at Buckham West, please consider alternative locations, such as your pharmacy or clinic this year. You may also call the Public Health at 507-332-6111 or 507-332-5928 to schedule an appointment for a flu vaccination at their office.
• Caregiver Support Group meetings are held at Buckham West on the fourth Tuesday of the month 5:30 to 7 p.m. Please register in advance by calling Brenda Johnson at 332-7357.
• Curbside Pickup Meal- Since there is no noon meal served inside Buckham West until further notice, why not consider picking up a meal instead. For more information please call the kitchen at 332-7680 or Buckham West at 332-7357. You can view the latest menu on the Buckham West website at buckhamwest.org and click the Senior Dining tab at the top.