To the editor:
Most plastic is made from petroleum. Harvesting petroleum from the earth takes money and energy. This process is subsidized by the government. Solar panels are made from plastic.
This process takes money and energy and is subsidized by the government. Most solar panels are guaranteed for 10 years and gradually become less effective with life expectancy of about 25 years. At that point we have have millions of tons of plastic that takes centuries to deteriorate. During the process of deterioration tiny particles of plastic are ingested by birds, mammals and fish resulting in starvation.
Richard Huston
Faribault