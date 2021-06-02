Spring is the season of Easter, the season of hope. At Bethlehem Academy we celebrated spring with BA traditions under fewer COVID illness and restrictions — what a blessing to our school and scholars.
In looking back at my first year as the president/principal for our Bethlehem Academy community, what an honor to represent BA in our 156th year! I am thankful for the partnerships within our community to support our scholars, our staff, and our families. This is critical to our community moving forward. We are proud at BA to continue to provide excellence in Catholic education for Faribault and our surrounding communities as sponsored by the Sinsinawa Dominican sisters. What a time to begin my first year!
The turbulent school year brought the Bethlehem Academy grades 6-12 school community together in three different learning models. We gathered for in-person learning this fall, moved to full online learning days over an extended period in late fall, and during the winter months, our students learned through our hybrid model. During the hybrid model, students met for in-class learning four days a week, with one day set aside for COVID cleaning mitigations, independent student support, and staff planning and preparation. In March, we again returned to full, in-person learning all five days to complete the 4th quarter of the school year.
Through diligent efforts, our staff supported scholars throughout this school year with rigorous, yet flexible learning models. This focus allowed for most scholars to remain on top of their academic goals and progress amidst challenging times. Our dedicated teaching team developed new teaching methods and remained flexible. We partnered with families when they experienced anxiety or needed to transition their learning. We brought in additional student support staff to guide struggling scholars and nearly eliminated failure with less than .01% of our scholars failing any classes.
Scholars from this pandemic timeframe, however, will be forever affected. From interrupted education, to increased anxiety and extensive COVID protocols, our students have emerged. Although the negative impact list is long, some positive experiences also grew out of this period. Scholars of the pandemic, and many families, have grown closer, both working and schooling from home. Scholars developed “scrappy” survival skills and adapted to online learning embracing modern technology. They learned to be self-advocates not just in their educational journey, but in supporting others, evident at BA as scholars surpassed volunteer goals for the year. Scholars grew strong in standing up for what was important to them and what they believed in as they watched and responded to the pandemic and other events that impacted our nation.
Our senior class was no exception, stepping up to meeting the challenges of this past year-and-a-half. They hit records at our school in athletics and academics, leaving a legacy for other students to aspire towards, including: 26 of our 31 graduates achieving a 3.0 GPA or higher; 18 seniors served on National Honor Society; 17 students with a 3.9 GPA or higher; eight earned service cords, serving over 100+ hours of service and 8 students participated in three sports during their senior year. In this class we also have six collegial athletes, four Eagle Scouts and one National Merit Scholar. In a year like no other, this class not only rose to meet expectations, but they exceeded them.
Personally, I experienced my own challenges during the pandemic as I was diagnosed with breast cancer. Although one in eight women are diagnosed, I never expected to walk out of the doctor’s office knowing that I had cancer. The community, my school, our families and scholars supported me with kindness during my surgery even though it meant that I was away from school for part of my first year. I’m enveloped in love as my fight continues, blessed to work in this loving community. I know that many others had additional trauma or life experiences this past year that will affect them moving forward including loss of loved ones. It’s more important than ever that we come together in love to support one another.
As we emerge out of this experience at Bethlehem Academy and throughout our community, it remains so important that we continue to address challenges that have now became more evident during the pandemic — especially in our rural schools. From limited internet capacity, to family needs, poverty and limited resources, education can only continue to be enriched in our communities by all of the components of the cities and counties of the area working together.
I am proud to represent BA as an extension of Faribault’s dynamic school system. The choice in education in our beautiful community enriches each scholars’ experience. The more we unite and support one another, the stronger our community will grow. I look forward to continued strength together as we move forward in 2021!