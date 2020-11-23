This year has been challenged by needs for pivoting, quarantining, debates, protests, riots, cancellations and postponements. Those challenges have been met by our innovative and dedicated businesses over and over this year and I’m prouder than ever to call Faribault home because of them! However, we are not out of the woods yet.
The effects of the pandemic are now becoming even more widespread and many of our weary small businesses are suffering another regulatory setback. To be clear – COVID 19 is real and it’s very dangerous to some. Asymptomatic carriers do unknowingly pass the virus along to others and the outcome is similar to compounding interest…exponential growth. An unfortunate outcome that begs for action.
The new set of restrictions again target bars, restaurants and clubs and have an extended reach into our homes in an effort to slow the spread of the virus. The businesses affected are absolutely at risk of permanent closure after already suffering business slowdowns for most of 2020. Small local retailers are also still at risk after a big hit earlier in the year and feeling the pinch of fearful customers right now. A complete rundown of the latest restrictions can be read online at faribaultmn.org.
Let’s talk about what we CAN do. More than ever it’s time to step up and support these small businesses! Please make every effort to buy fitness memberships, gift cards, and other needs locally. Your purchase may seem inconsequential, but the cumulative affect will absolutely have an impact! You can also help by sharing your efforts on social media and in your everyday conversations. Let others know that they can be a part of preserving our local businesses by doing the same.
Another local opportunity available right now is employment! Faribault is blessed to have numerous opportunities for entry level workers to make a meaningful living with great benefits right here in town. The list of employers is impressive and includes SAGE, Daikin, Jennie-O and others who are offering immediate employment. These companies are well positioned to offer long term employment with growth opportunities for those interested in growing a career right her in Faribault. I know that appealing entry level jobs can be had immediately that require no experience and have benefits so make sure to share with anyone you know who’s looking.
There is supporting information and links available at Faribaultmn.org for everything contained in this column. Your Chamber is continuing to work hard for our business community and for all things that help our community. We wish everyone a blessed and SAFE holiday season. Please reach out to us with any needs you have and as always, we will do our best to help you out.