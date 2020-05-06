It has been a busy last few weeks, to say the least. Our creative use of distance learning to teach kids has changed the way we not only deliver education, but the way many of us perceive it.
Teachers remain at the core of education whether it is through alternative delivery methods, such as distance learning, or they are working at a charter school, public school or any other type of educational institution. A high-quality teacher is still the best measure of success for any educational institution and I am proud to say that Faribault Public Schools has great teachers.
I have been in education for a long time, beginning as a teacher in 1985. Just like today, students in that era were influenced by great teachers. Students have also adapted over the years as their needs have changed and the way they learn has evolved. Students and families certainly face more social and emotional barriers compared to when I first started teaching. I’m proud of the way our students and staff have adapted to face the challenges brought forward by this pandemic.
Next fall, when students go back to school, the learning environment will not look the same or feel the same. What will remain are those great teachers and students. Our educators have been adapting now for 40 years. I know, because I have been through this every step of the way. Teachers in Faribault will adapt and continue to create engaging learning environments for kids, whether virtual or in-person.
Back in the '80s, I was a secondary math and computer science teacher. I was also in charge of technology for our district. I remember when our environment changed as technology really became part of the toolbox for teachers. Teachers adapted and students started to utilize technology to help enhance their learning. Technology did not replace great teachers then and distance learning will not replace great teachers now.
Just like technology became a new gadget for teachers to use in the 80s, teachers now have a new virtual tool in their toolbox, called “distance learning” (probably an appropriate name since students are not physically at school during this pandemic). These tools are a means to communicate with students and positively influence and enhance the way they learn.
Distance learning, like many other tools in the past, will not replace a teacher and how students receive a high-quality education. In my experience, quality learning has always been defined by a great teacher using all of their tools in the toolbox to engage students academically as well as facilitating students to acquire the skills they need to be successful. These skills include creativity, critical thinking, problem solving, citizenship, communication and collaboration with others, and communication and informational technology. Along with high academic expectations, these 21st-century skills are critical attributes for all students that graduate from Faribault Public Schools.
We are all in this together as we create this new normal for our teachers and our students. I hope you are all able to stay safe, stay healthy and stay positive. We are Faribault!