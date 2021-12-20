The massive tornado that went over about 200 miles in the middle of our country appeared to have caused the most damage in Mayfield Kentucky. A Red Cross disaster was declared and given the heading KYDRO466 22 Mayfield KY.
I have been a volunteer Red Cross nurse for about 10 years. During that time I’ve been to Katrina, Hurricane Sandy in New Jersey, Hurricane Harvey in Texas, and Hurricane Michael in the Carolinas and Virginia.
My decision to volunteer to go to this disaster was partially based on the fact I was born and raised in Southern Illinois and my father was born in Kentucky. While I have no relatives there and no one I know was affected by the tornado, I still felt I should go “back home” to help. Fortunately, my Minnesota family Christmas gathering this year will be on January 8. And my family is use to me going on these deployments and are very supportive. So last Thursday I called the Red Cross to volunteer and told them I could leave December 21 and be gone for 10-14 days. They said I would not be assigned until 24-36 hours before I could leave.
I started to prepare even though I was not sure I was going. While Kentucky has 8 shelters now they may start downsizing and not need nurses so it’s never sure until you are on the plane. The old rule was one RN for every 90 people in a shelter, but COVID changed the rules. I refreshed my training by taking 3 on line classes, and started making lists of what I would need to take.
I don’t know what to expect for staff sleeping. At Sandy Hurricane in New Jersey I worked the night shift in a shelter then drove one hour to Atlantic City on the toll road to Harrahs where I walked by the slot machines in the lobby to get to my room to sleep during the day and go back that night. I had a roommate who worked days and I only saw her suitcase on her bed. I never met her.
When I went to Texas for Harvey hurricane, I arrived before the electricity or potable water was returned. Staff slept in a convention center on cots. There were about 60 to 80 of us in one large area with a large curtain dividing the men and women. We had to use bottles of water to wash our face and brush our teeth. So one never knows what to expect when going to a Red Cross deployment. I learned something valuable on that deployment. I was very frustrated because there were no supplies of anything for people. No drug stores, no hospital {only a Mash unit} and no Target or other store. W
We would get notes at the office brought to us by first responders from people who were asking to talk to a nurse. One call was with a girl who parents did not speak English but her dad needed medication. I could only tell her we could not help but we were working on it. I hung up the phone and it rang in a minute and it was the girl’s mother telling me “Thank you for calling”. I then called back to Minnesota and talked to a nurse who has volunteered for many year. She told me the important thing to remember is
“They know they are not forgotten”. I just got the call, I am leaving on Tuesday the 21st to report to Red Cross headquarters in Kentucky.