I like peaches, the juicier the better. I don’t like impeachment, the juicier the lesser.
Concern for me began long ago when candidate Trump labeled those crossing the border as “rapists and drug peddlers,” adding only possibly some of them are "good people.”
Disgust describes my feelings when his public discourse became increasingly coarse, including cursing and nasty nicknames. The latter were lobbed at anyone who dared disagree. His labeling of African countries as "s---hole" and insisting cities who welcome and protect immigrants should be penalized is equally disgusting. More recently he proposes having border guards shoot refugees and only later saying it would be “in the legs.”
Adding that a moat at the border should be “filled with poisonous snakes and alligators” only adds to my disgust. Quite a contrast with the Statue of Liberty erected by a much friendlier concept in New York Harbor when processing immigrants.
The above items are personal, but thanks for letting me vent. The impeachable events currently under consideration include a phone call to the president of a nation with whom we have been on friendly terms as exemplified by a multimillion dollar grant voted on by Congress with bipartisan support. He included a stipulation that this president share negative information on a person who might be a candidate running against him. That only a much briefer, supposed transcript, has been released makes one wonder what is being hidden?
This dangerous direction in which our country is being directed is threatening … unless.
Lest I come off looking like I am some sort of saint, realize that I am well aware that when you point an accusing finger at someone you have three fingers pointing back at you.