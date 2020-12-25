To the editor:
This is just a note to express our thanks to some local people who helped us out. My wife and I are residents of a long term assisted living facility in Faribault and were in need of a power lift chair.
After a couple of phone calls, I realized these items are difficult to find. However, a call to a local furniture outlet was rewarded when a salesperson (Allen) remembered they had a floor model in the warehouse. We were able to purchase it, but how to get it delivered? It would be over a week before the store could deliver it because of backup. A family member could help, but not till later in the week, so we needed to find someone who could help us now.
I remembered a local freight company and gave them a call. To make a long story short, while they don't do much local delivery anymore, they were willing to see if they could do something to help. Dick (the owner) called me and said he and a dock person would pick up and deliver the chair the next day! What a relief! When I asked about payment, he said Merry Christmas.
It warms your heart to find people who help others any way they can, and in this difficult time we see alot of this, but I wanted to say a public thank you to these people and all who go out of their way to help.
Tom and Karen Luxton
Faribault