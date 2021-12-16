All of us at the Faribault Parks and Recreation want to wish everyone a Happy Holidays. Be safe, but as we always say, have fun. We have had some very wild swings in the weather this past week and it now looks like winter has made it. With the colder weather we plan to begin working on the ice rinks at Jefferson Park by Jefferson Elementary School. Should snow come back we have also turned on the sledding hill light at the High School.
There are several upcoming events that should be fun for the whole family. On January 2, 2022 we have the Family Free throw contest at the community center. There are lots of different categories including family average, mother/son; mother/daughter ; father/; father/daughter; father/son and several other categories. This event will begin at 4 PM and there is no fee to participate.
On January 8, Faribault Frostival will be held at North Alexander Park. There are a number of activities included with this event including horse drawn wagon rides and dog sled rides. The ice fishing clinic we have offered for a number of years will also be part of this event. The event runs from 2-3:30 and there is a registration fee required at the Parks and Recreation office or you can register on line. It is a flat fee for the whole family.
On January 15 we will have our third Neon Night event at the Community Center. For this event there will be glow sticks provided for everyone. Events will be held in the pool and gymnasium. There is a $5 fee if registered by January 14. The day of the event the fee is $10. For this event you can register at the community center on online.
Other programs we have coming up include Bitty Basketball for grades K-2 and a 3rd grade basketball camp. Swim lessons have a session beginning in January and another session in February. These sessions usually fill up very quickly so don’t delay. All of these programs begin in early January so registration is required soon. For adults we have the winter season of Volleyball and a racquetball league starting up after the first of the year.
Our drop-in programs continue to be very well attended. These include pickleball, water exercise, open swims and open gyms. There is a minimal fee for each or a punch card is also available.
Like many organizations we are struggling to find staff. One area we are finding extremely difficult is getting new lifeguards for the swim pool as well as for the outdoor aquatic center. We have several lifeguarding classes coming up and encourage people of any age over 15 to apply. For questions you can contact the Parks and Recreation Department.
Everyone should have received a copy of the most current Buckham Bulletin in late November. If you didn’t or need a copy we have copies at the community center. You can also view the Buckham Bulletin on line at www.faribault.org/parks Many programs can also be registered online at this same web site.