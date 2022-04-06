The definition for the word balance is “an even distribution of weight enabling someone or something to remain upright and steady.”
I have always thought my balance was very good. My ballroom dancing continues to improve, I can still pedal a bike and I have taken pride in walking 20,000 steps each day for the last two years.
Weather in Minnesota can present several challenges to maintaining your balance. We teach students in school how to do the penguin walk in the winter and I have always tried to practice that walk. Never lift your feet to far off the ground as you walk outside in the winter walking into a store, going to get the mail or pushing the snow around on your driveway after a new snowfall.
I have fallen a few times over the years on the ice. When you are younger it seems that you bounce back up with the only thing being hurt is your pride, especially if others watch you fall.
We all have dates that become mile-markers for us. It can be wonderful things like the birth of children, getting married and celebrating birthdays with friends and family. I have had many great mile-markers in my life, and I hope that I will continue to create more.
Sometimes a date hangs with us for something that was not wonderful. Dec. 10 is one of those dates for me.
My mother went in the hospital on that day and lost her battle with emphysema on Christmas Eve.
About 12 years ago on Dec. 10 I had a bad virus and was taking prednisone for the only time in my life. After five days on that drug, I was having trouble breathing. I tried to cure that by going to the Rochester YMCA to workout.
When I got to school, I remember telling my secretary that my asthma must be back, and I was going to St. Mary’s Urgent Care. They told me on that day, Dec. 10, that I had such a bad blood clot in my lungs that if I had not come in that day, I would not have had the chance to come in.
On Dec. 10, 2021, we had about 10 inches of snow. I decided to walk out to our mailbox after dinner and check the mail. The mailbox was empty and when I turned to walk back to the house, I had both feet slip completely out to the left and I crashed hard on my right side.
I laid in the snow pile briefly and then made it back to the house. My hip was sore, I broke two ribs and when I lost my balance, I found that I had re-injured my right shoulder.
I will have to have repeat rotator cuff surgery on that shoulder sometime this summer. It is one of the most difficult surgeries to go through and I get to do it twice.
As I lay on the street on Dec. 10, I could hear my mother whispering to me: "It could have been worse" and "nice bike."
And losing my balance allowed me to create this column.