“Mom, I think gardening stresses you out,” my daughter proclaimed one August afternoon. “What?” I barked. “You are losing it.” “Whatever do you mean?” “Mom, you literally are yelling at beetles.” I stopped in my tracks. I love flowers. I admire beautiful wildflowers growing naturally all over the place. Flowers grow where the soil is terrible, in deserts, and on mountains. In nature, they aren’t fertilized, watered or spoken to. They grow even if no one pays attention to them. For me, I have developed a fondness for growing flowers that far exceeds my knowledge of how to procure a beautiful garden. I have been a mom for 30 year. Raising kids should be more complex than growing petunias.
Years ago, while living in Nebraska, I tried my hand at vegetable gardening. It was not a glowing success. Unless I had the miraculous abilities of Jesus there was no way my six bean plants were going to feed my growing family. “Kids we are having green bean for supper?” “You mean beans, mom?” “Sorry, no. You each get one bean. Best fill up on bread.” I harvested a couple of potatoes, some weird shaped carrots and a few peppers. One year, however, we had a bumper crop of cucumbers. I made the kids take a wagon up and down our street and share them with our neighbors.
This year, I planted zinnias right behind the house. I usually plant seedlings because I am not patient and want to experience the immediate joy of seeing flower blooms. But I took a shot with planting the zinnias from seeds. It was rewarding to see them push through the soil, and after a few weeks, the ground was covered with little plants. Soon they had buds. And then came the rabbits! Every year rabbits choose a different flower to completely devour. One year they ate every daylily blossom the day before my son’s graduation party. Each evening a pair of rabbits would come into the yard and start munching on my plants. I think they were siblings and mocked me when I turned my back. Running outside, I yelled at them. For having such huge ears, they seemed oblivious to my shouting. I get that enough with my teenagers.
One morning I noticed the blasted rabbits had eaten 20 zinnia buds. They seemed driven to prevent the plants from ever flowering. That evening I hosted a few ladies on the deck. We were in a deep discussion when the rabbits came frolicking into the yard. Distracted, I contemplated the process of obtaining a firearm. A gun! I don’t even like guns. I haven’t considered getting one to protect my home or children, but there I was wondering which would be a better fit, a Glock or a Beretta. “Where are your priorities, woman?” I said to myself. “You shouldn’t have lovely women to your home. You’re more qualified to chair an NRA meeting.”
In August, Japanese beetles arrived. I don’t know why they come each year. I don’t know from where they come. One day they appear out of nowhere, going to town on my basil, munching away like they haven’t eaten since last year. Then they took to the zinnias. I may have been threatening them with bodily harm when my daughter intervened. I think yelling at beetles is only crazy if you are certain they can’t hear you. Fortunately, I am ignorant to the fact of whether Japanese beetles have ears or not. One difference between raising flowers and raising children is that flowers are defenseless. They harm no one. They don’t bicker. They don’t argue about whose turn it is take out the garbage. They don’t fight with other flowers. They just stand around minding their own business, looking lovely. One kid can be minding their business. And then another kid comes around and calls the kid a wart or a moron, and suddenly there is World War III.
And another thing. Flowers are never rude. I am not known for being a snappy dresser. No one has ever said, “Wow, that Boubin woman dresses to the nines.” I don’t even know what “dressing to the nines” means. I probably dress closer to a three, maybe a four on a good day. Clothes are a functional necessity, and that’s it. Recently, a daughter was perusing some recent purchases in the back of the car. “Mom, what’s that? Did you buy a new toilet seat cover?” “Uh, no. That is my new sweater!” Say what you want about flowers, but never have begonias accused me of wearing bathroom décor.
I asked one of my brothers who works in the agricultural industry what to do about the beetle infestation. He suggested a chemical that I couldn’t find in a local store. It’s probably one of those black-market chemicals on the dark web. Some of my siblings are a little sketchy. Another brother suggested shaking the plant and when the bugs fell to stomp them dead and leave the corpses around the plants. This apparently serves as a warning to other bugs not to mess with this gardener. Are bugs sophisticated enough to determine cause of death; “Hey guys, we need to find a different restaurant. There is a massacre of our buddies over there. I think I saw Bob. Obviously, a crazy psychopath lives here.”
Getting desperate, I consulted the internet. Searchers beware. One method was rather barbaric, more so than shooting bunnies in the yard. It suggested that you kill some of the bugs by stomping them with a shoe, and then blend the corpses with some water. That water is then sprayed on the flowers. The scent of this supposedly will deter them. I guess the smell of dead carcasses is a bit of an appetite suppressant. My practical self wondered if I could still use my Ninja blender after creating this morbid concoction. What kind of garden club comes up with this solution anyway? “Well, we could try peppermint spray, planting marigolds, or lay some garlic at the roots.” “How about we make a shake with the dead beetles and a little liquid?” This statement is followed by awkward silence. The garden club moves to another location without informing the crazy person.
I eventually found a garden spray that was minimally effective. One day the beetles were gone. I hope it was something I said. I had a few weeks of enjoying the zinnias before the frost decimated them. The gardening struggle is real, fighting all the adversaries to beautiful flowers. Is it worth it? Is raising children worth it despite all the challenges? Absolutely.