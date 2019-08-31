Hardly a topic raises more debate in our world today than the topic of truth. In fact, most of the debates and controversies we engage in today are somehow related to one’s view of truth.
Is there truth? Does truth change? Does truth hold a bearing on my life? Many such questions arise surrounding this important discussion of truth. But how should we think about truth?
Being a believer in the authority of God’s word, whenever I have a significant question I need answered, I look to Scripture.
In this instance, I am drawn to a profound text of Scripture which we will be studying at our services this weekend—John 17:17.
In this passage Christ is preparing to go to his Father in celebration of His completed mission. Before his departure, He takes time to express concern over His followers. Will they forget Him in His absence? As he prays, he makes one specific request concerning his followers and their relationship with truth.
Jesus states “Sanctify them in the truth; your word is truth.” Jesus intended that in his physical absence His followers would remain set apart to him and his mission. But in making these statements, Jesus also made some significant statements about truth. Notice that truth is divine. Truth is not something contrived in the human mind. It’s not a human function or regulated by human beings; Jesus says God’s word is truth. We also learn that truth is absolute. Jesus uses truth in the singular form. God’s Word is not a truth, or part of truth, it is truth.
Truth does not fluctuate, or change based on time, culture, or influence. God’s word always was and always will be the ultimate source of truth! Third, this text teaches that truth is authoritative. Jesus notes that the truth is what sanctifies his followers. Truth makes demands; it requires action. We can either accept or reject its authority, but the authority does not change. Last, Jesus teaches that truth is available. The quest for truth ends with God and his word, for truth is found in his word. We do not need to wonder or search for truth, it is available to us, and it comes through God and his word.
I hope you can see that Jesus makes some profound statements concerning truth in this passage! Jesus solves many of the issues and debates we have in our world today concerning the nature of truth and where or if it can be found.
This is what Jesus says: truth is divine, absolute, authoritative, and available. You do not have to believe Jesus; you can choose to disagree and find someone or something else as your source of truth. But I’m going to trust the sovereign Lord of the universe. I’m going to side with Jesus and choose truth. My truth is only good for me; your truth only helps you; but God’s truth affects all of us!