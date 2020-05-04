How is your lawn looking? Are you struggling to get grass to grow? Are you gardening for the first time or establishing a new garden? You may want to get your soil tested as you begin your green thumb efforts this spring!
Understanding your soil is important for successful gardening and lawn care. Soil analysis can help you as homeowners and gardeners determine the current state of your soil as well as provide insight on how to amend it for optimal performance.
You can send your soil to the University of Minnesota’s Soil Testing and Research Analytical Lab and remove the guesswork out of fertilizer recommendations. You can get a clear picture of what your soil needs, which ultimately helps you save money and may also reduce pollution from excess fertilizer.
The soil testing lab is still open during the COVID-19 pandemic. The laboratory’s typical turnover time is seven to ten business days, but timeframe is currently longer due to COVID-19 related security and safety measures. Additionally, the lab is accepting mail-in samples only. You can mail samples to:
U of MN Soil Testing Laboratory
Room 135 Crops Research Building
1902 Dudley Avenue
St. Paul, MN 55108
The lab offers over 100 different tests. Results of a standard soil test include data on soil fertility, including insights on phosphorus (P), potassium (K), pH, and percent organic matter in your soil. In addition, fertilizer and lime recommendations are provided based on the test results. The most common nutrient used for a fertility program is nitrogen. Nitrogen (N) is not commonly included with the test because of its mobile and ever-changing chemical forms in the soil. However, fertilizer recommendations are given based on plants or crops being grown, which you, as the farmer, gardener, or homeowner indicate on the form. Additional tests are available upon request, and are listed on the lab’s website: http://soiltest.cfans.umn.edu/.
General guidelines for collecting soil samples for the lawn and garden includes picking a spot where the ground is fairly level and the soil appears to be uniform. You may want to sample different areas which may vary in fertility. For example, you would likely want to test your back yard and front yard as separate areas. You need to collect one mixed (composite) sample for each area you’re testing. One mixed sample would consist of some soil from several random locations within your chosen area. You mix the soil together from your chosen area to make one mixed, composite sample that’s a total of about 2-3 cups. So, in this example, you’d be submitting two mixed samples; one 2-3 cup soil sample from your back yard and another 2-3 cup soil sample from your front yard.
The submission form and the complete instructions for gathering and submitting soil samples are available from your local Extension educator, or on the lab’s website. For more information, visit http://soiltest.cfans.umn.edu/, email soiltest@umn.edu, or call the Soil Testing and Research Analytical Lab at 612.625.3101.