By now, virtually everyone in southern Minnesota knows the name Arik Matson. He was the Waseca police officer who was shot in the head and nearly killed in the line of duty last January while responding to an incident at a Waseca home.
The man who shot him, Tyler Janovsky, was sentenced to 35 years in prison. But that sentence was for multiple crimes. As it turns out, the state's maximum sentence is a 20 years with supervised release after two-thirds has been served. That’s far too weak.
Last week, Rep. John Petersburg of Waseca and I introduced legislation (Senate File 82) that would increase the minimum sentence for attempted first-degree murder of a police officer to life incarceration, with a minimum of 30 years in prison before being eligible for release. The penalty would also apply to attempted first-degree murder of a judge, prosecutor or correctional officer.
I was honored that Officer Matson and his wife, Megan, were able to join us last week at a press event to announce the bill. I’ve had the privilege of being to have been in touch with Arik and Megan throughout their journey. I visited Arik in the hospital last March, and it’s amazing to see the progress he has made. We all know he still has a long road ahead, but how far he has come already is nothing short of miraculous. We continue to pray for his swift recovery.
They certainly would not be doing this well if not for Arik’s amazing wife, Megan. She is one of the strongest people I’ve ever met. During some of the most difficult circumstances imaginable, she has been a rock for Arik and their two daughters. If you are the praying type, please say one for her as well.
We are extremely grateful for Minnesota’s police officers who put their lives on the line, in the hardest of circumstances, to keep us safe. The bill we introduced is a common sense, pro-public safety measure that honors Officer Matson’s service -- and the service of every law enforcement officer — by showing the community’s strong support for police and the tough work they do every day.
I also want to give a special thanks to Waseca County Attorney Rachel Cornelius, Minnesota Police and Peace Officers Association Executive Director Brian Peters, and Law Enforcement Labor Services Executive Director Jim Mortenson for joining us as well. Their involvement has been critical in putting this bill together, and I look forward to their help getting it to the governor’s desk.
Though I look forward to the governor’s support for Officer Matson’s bill, I am still hoping to persuade him that it is time to let businesses and safely reopen. This is the subject of the first bill that Senate Republicans introduced this session: Senate File 1 will give businesses the ability to reopen safely following the submission of a safety preparedness plan. Local businesses, including hospitality businesses, know how to operate safely. They should be allowed to open their doors using the same safety measures as the big box stores.
One final note. Like many of you, I have been deeply troubled by the violence we’ve witnessed lately. Whether it’s in Washington, D.C.; Wisconsin; Seattle or right here in Minnesota, riots must always be condemned. Peaceful protests are great, but those rallies should never devolve into lawlessness.
If you have any questions about any of the issues the legislature is addressing, please reach out to me any time at Sen.John.Jasinski@Senate.mn. It is a privilege to serve you!