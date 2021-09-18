A large majority of U.S. adults (87%) agree that parks and recreation is an important service provided by their local government, according to a newly released report from the National Recreation and Park Association. The report shows the public’s affinity toward their local parks and recreation is strong, with 260 million U.S. residents having visited a local park or recreation facility at least once during the past year.
• More than seven in 10 U.S. residents have at least one local park, playground, open space or recreation center within walking distance of their homes.
• Four in five U.S. adults seek high-quality parks and recreation when choosing a place to live.
It is for this reason that Parks and Recreation Departments across the country continue to develop parks and recreation programs. We are always searching to find ways to entice patrons to get out and enjoy their communities as well as to enjoy participating in recreation programs.
This past week the Buckham Bulletin was published and distributed to every household in the Faribault School District boundaries. If you did not receive a copy, please give us a call and we will send one to you. The Bulletin is full of activities for youth and adults as well as programs and activities of many of the non-profits in the community. Several of the activities are listed below.
Open ice skating at the Ice Arena begins at the end of September. This will be offered on Saturday afternoons and Sunday evenings. Please check the Parks and recreation websites for specific times and dates. In a partnership with Shattuck St. Mary’s, we offer figure skating lessons by highly skilled instructors.
For adults we have the adult volleyball league beginning soon. If you have a team that is interested in planning to participate we encourage you to get registered as soon as possible.
The season is scheduled to begin in mid-October and we will not be accepting late registrations.
There are specifics for this program in the Buckham Bulletin.
Swim lessons are available this fall and all winter long. We have numerous opportunities for youth swimming lessons running all the way through the holidays. Also available in the swimming pool is adult water exercise and lap swim and open swim times. All of these programs are offered at the Faribault Community Center.
The Faribault Parks and Recreation Department has several openings for front desk staff, lifeguards, parks maintenance staff and coaches. If you are interested in any of these positions you can call us for more information or apply on the City of Faribault website, faribault.org.