To the editor:
When social distancing and stay at home orders were first proposed we were told it was to flatten the curve so as to prevent overwhelming our health care system. As several articles in the Daily News attest to, the healthcare system is underwhelmed and employees are being laid off, furloughed and receiving pay cuts as a result of neglecting patient care not related to COVID-19. Millions of people are not receiving the medical care they need in a timely manner to treat and screen for cancer, heart disease, joint replacement and a multitude of other important health considerations.
This is not only happening at small rural hospitals like Faribault's. The Mayo Clinic is empty. Sixty-five percent of it's hospital beds and 75 percent of its operating rooms are empty. Anyone who thinks this will not have far reaching and long lasting affects on our health care system and the health of American's is not thinking clearly.
It is time to end this shut down. I encourage all citizens to contact the governor and their elected officials and demand that Minnesota is allowed to go back to work and school.
Kathryn Keller
Faribault