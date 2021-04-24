To the editor:
It is that joyous time of year when the plants and insects are waking from their winter slumber. I would like to again, challenge the people of Faribault to plant a 5 x 5 garden. More lawns are creating a food food shortage for out flying friends and the leaders in the pollinator community are asking that we make flower “corridors” for our flying friends. You can make a plan with neighbors to make nectar available in more yards they have a “food row” to shop at.
The plants need to be pesticide-free, meaning no chemical interference in the system of the plant (neonicotinoids) or spray-on application. Even if the insects don’t die they will be compromised in flight, foraging, and directions given to other members of the hive. Honey bees have a dance that informs other members of the hive where there is a large amount of food. If a bee staggers or trips on its feet, the directions will be incorrect.
Pollinators include beetles, butterflies, birds and wasps. Minnesota has over 460 different native bees and they are declining at an alarming rate. Most native bees aren’t out all summer, some only live a few weeks. Seventy percent dig a nest in the ground and the rest use dead plant material to nest in. Leaving your plant stems and spent foliage in the garden over the winter provides mulch for the plants and nesting areas for wintering insects. Leaving a few dead stems after your spring cleanup will also provide shelter. They will find the stem in July, make a nest and the queen dies. The nest awakens next June/July and the circle continues. That means you need to keep those stems in your garden for two years.
The early bees need a continual supply of nectar when the temperature is over 57 degrees. That makes dandelions one of the first plants to lend nutrition to our bees, butterflies and other beneficial insects. If you are able to leave dandelions in the lawn during their bloom, nutrition will be available to them. Once the flower has gone to seed, then you can dig it out of your lawn.
So, let’s get ready to have the birds, bees, butterflies and other nectar-loving creatures in our yards and plant that 5' x 5' garden. Every single flower can make a difference to our pollinators.
Lisa Reuvers
Morristown