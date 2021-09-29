To the editor:
With the challenges of COVID-19, we know this will be an unusual school year, and one during which many of our learners will need extra support. To help our students succeed, Faribault Public Schools are proud to partner with two AmeriCorps programs called Minnesota Reading Corps and Minnesota Math Corps.
Reading and Math Corps tutors are trained to work one-on-one and in small groups with students to help them build their skills and confidence. As the building leaders of Jefferson, Roosevelt and McKinley schools, we can tell you Reading and Math Corps make an incredible difference. Reading and Math Corps students make greater gains and get on track faster than their peers. In fact, Reading and Math Corps students often achieve more than a year’s growth during a single school year!
To help meet the needs of our learners, we’re looking for and additional 6 tutors for the 2021-22 school year. Tutors receive great training and support and can choose to give 18, 25 or 35 hours a week. In return, they receive a number of perks, including a stipend every two weeks and up to an additional $3,172 for tuition or student loans (and for members 55+, the education award may be gifted to their child or grandchild!) Many tutors also qualify for individual health insurance and child care assistance at no cost to them.
The extra level of support tutors provide will be essential this year. We encourage anyone who wants to make a difference to consider becoming a tutor. At Faribault Public Schools, we need tutors who are able to begin their service in October (deadline to apply is Oct. 6), but there are a variety of start dates and opportunities to serve statewide. You can learn more by visiting Join.ReadingAndMath.org or calling 866.859.2825.
The momentum around Americorps service programs is growing in Faribault. Consider joining the movement!
Yesica Louis, Jefferson Elementary School principal
Shawn Peck, Roosevelt Elementary School principal
Olivia Sage, McKinley Early Childhood Center coordinator