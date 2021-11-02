The holiday season can be a challenging time for people who are in recovery from substance abuse. Fortunately, there are programs in Rice County that can provide help and support. Here are some important things to know about what’s available and who to contact this winter.
Family Recovery Support Program
The Family Recovery Support Program walks alongside parents as they work through the recovery process of addiction, providing support and connections to community resources. Support can include – but is not limited to – food access; funding for emergencies, transportation, treatment, and medication; chemical health assessments; and substance abuse treatment and recovery resources.
The program is open to any parent living in Rice County, regardless of where they are in their recovery journey. Parents can meet with a recovery support coordinator anywhere in the community. Participation is voluntary and can be discontinued at any time.
For more information or to refer someone to the program, call 507-403-8260 or email recoverysupport@healthycommunityinitiative.org.
Mobile Opioid Support Team (MOST)
The Mobile Opioid Support Team (MOST) helps individuals using or in recovery from opiate drug use by providing support and connections to community resources. These include funding for emergencies and transportation; insurance support and funding to help cover the costs of Suboxone; free naloxone; and treatment and recovery resources (such as Medication-Assisted Treatment and chemical health assessments).
MOST serves residents of Rice County who are using or in recovery from opiate drugs, and family members of individuals using or in recovery from opiate drugs. The team can meet people anywhere in the community, and visits continue as long as the participant asks for support. Participation is voluntary and can be discontinued at any time.
For more information or to make a referral, call 507-299-0204 or email MOSTlead@ricecountycmhc.org.
Recovery Navigators
Recovery Corps Navigators serve Rice County residents who are anywhere on the spectrum of substance use disorder or recovery – whether they are using, trying to get sober, or have been sober and need additional support. A Navigator is not a sponsor or a counselor, but a trained peer who understands the journey of recovery.
Navigators provide mentoring and peer support, which includes conversations with someone who may be in crisis, and regular check-ins with those working toward recovery. They provide advocacy in communications with landlords, parole officers, employers, doctors, and other organizations. They help people access basic needs, including shelter, food, housing, transportation, employment, and therapy. Navigators also provide naloxone and Narcan kits, and fentanyl test strips, and training on how to use them.
For more information, call the Community Action Center at 507-664-3550 and ask to speak to a Recovery Corps member. You can also contact a Navigator directly via phone call, text or email. Contact information is listed on the CAC website: www.communityactioncenter.org
Resource directory
The Rice County Chemical and Mental Health Coalition maintains an online, curated resource directory of local and regional mental health and substance abuse programs, including those that offer culturally specific services for Latinx and Somali populations in the community. Access the directory at healthycommunityinitiative.org/resources.