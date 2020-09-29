Since I arrived at the Minnesota Senate, one of my main priorities has been access to affordable healthcare. That’s why I authored bills to increase price transparency and expand resources in our rural communities. Protecting those with pre-existing conditions is something very important to me too, so I introduced SF 1942 to make sure Minnesotans with pre-existing conditions are covered.
I ultimately had that bill amended to HF 2414. Minnesota has a long history of protecting those with pre-existing, dating back well before the Affordable Care Act.
Back in 1976, Minnesota leaders had the foresight to establish the Minnesota Comprehensive Health Association (MCHA) to offer policies of individual health insurance to Minnesota residents who have been turned down for health insurance by the private market, due to pre-existing health conditions.
In other words, Minnesotans with pre-existing conditions always had access to health insurance, long before the ACA.
When the ACA was passed by the federal government, I was concerned Minnesota’s nation-leading status on healthcare coverage would be watered down to match what other states were offering their citizens for coverage. Thankfully, that isn’t the case when it comes to coverage for pre-existing conditions.
It’s really a matter of fairness. Since healthcare for most of us is connected to our job, it’s not fair for an employer to deny you coverage when you start a new job.
Making sure everyone has some form of insurance also keeps costs down for the rest of us.
That’s been the standard in Minnesota since 1976. If anyone was denied coverage, they could get insurance from a state-run pool known as MCHA. With the adoption of the ACA, Minnesota switched from MCHA to a new plan known as reinsurance, where the state backs up insurance companies for the extra costs of guaranteeing every Minnesotan has coverage.
Different process, same result. Supported by Democrats and Republicans based on our strong heritage in Minnesota of taking care of one another.
In addition to the reinsurance plan, the lLegislature also passed a strong insulin affordability plan this year to make sure anyone needing insulin can get it, especially if it's an emergency. We heard some very moving testimony about the high cost of insulin and acted quickly to put a new plan in place. For more information, check out mninsulin.org.
Healthcare continues to be a top priority at the State Capitol, especially in the middle of a pandemic. As always, please reach out to my office at 651-296-5558 with any questions or concerns.