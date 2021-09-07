Calling all cribbage players
We are starting a Cribbage Group at Buckham West. Come to play whether you are a regular player, if it’s been a while and you want to brush up or if you just want to come and learn about the game.
Organizational meet-up at 1 p.m. Monday, Sept. 20. Game boards and cards will be provided. No cost or pre-registration necessary. Non-members are encouraged to come. Questions? Call Buckham West, 507-332-7357.
Greeting card make and take
Do you like to do simple crafts? Do you like to recycle found objects? Then this program is for you! Join us at 2 p.m. Monday, Sept. 13 to see what instructor Paula Wadekamper is repurposing this time! You will create and go home with three blank greeting cards. Preregister; open to public; $5 fee includes supplies.
Paula is a master gardner and is enthusiastic about creating simple art pieces from recycled items. Greeting card samples are available at Buckham West.
Exciting program
opportunity
Through a webcam and internet connection, Buckham West is introducing an educational and entertaining series of virtual classes through the Senior Learning Network (SLN). Thanks to our new conference room and its state-of-the-art technology, we are perfectly set up for this type of learning where we will meet a live presenter in their setting of their expertise.
The program schedule is set for the rest of 2021 and you may pick and choose which ones you want to attend. All classes are held in our Anderson Conference Room on Tuesdays (with an exception in December) and begin at 1 p.m. Pre-registration is required by stopping in or by calling us at 332-7357 and the programs are open to the community. Cost to attend is $3/Buckham West members or $6/non-members which is payable at the door. The following is the schedule for September 2021.
• Tuesday, Sept. 14 at 1 p.m.-Smithsonian National Portrait Gallery
During this educational session you will experience highlights of the National Portrait Gallery Permanent Collection. The collection presents people of remarkable character and achievement, including Americans—artists, politicians, scientists, inventors, activists, and performers— that form our national identity. Get to know the National Portrait Gallery, they look forward to sharing the faces and stories of inspiring Americans with you.
• Tuesday, Sept. 21 at 1 p.m.- FDR Presidential Library and Museum
Join one of Senior Learning Network’s favorite presenters, Jeff Urbin, for his presentation titled “Books, Boots and Bridles: The Story of the Horse Back Librarians.” He will share information on a little-known program of the Roosevelt Administration’s WPA, the Pack Horse Library initiative. Its mission, carried out almost entirely by women, was to deliver and distribute reading materials to the far-off corners of Appalachia during the darkest hours of the Great Depression.
• Tuesday, Sept. 28 at 1 p.m.-Buffalo Bill Center of the West in Yellowstone Park
Many humans have a fascination with owls. Found across the globe, in almost every type of habitat, owls have managed to survive as a group for many years. What has allowed owls to thrive and become a vital part in the balance of nature? Using visual aids and a real, live owl, this program, “What’s all the hoot about owls?”, will explore adaptations such as hearing and silent flight that make owls some of the top predators in the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem and the world.
Update on face coverings
Rice County continues to be at a high level of community transmission and according to Public Health staff, the number of new cases continues to grow. Along with the CDC and the MN Department of Health, Rice County Public Health (RCPH) recommends the wearing of face coverings in indoor public setting by all individuals —vaccinated or not — in Rice County.
Buckham West suggests that their patrons wear a mask while indoors, but are not requiring it at this time We will continue to monitor and follow mandates as they are handed down.
New member incentive
As an incentive to add new members for the remainder of 2021, we are kicking off a special Membership Drive beginning Sept. 1. If you are 50 years or older, we would like to invite you to become a member for the remainder of 2021 and all of 2022 for only $45.
Next year’s individual’s dues are $40 per year, so for just $5 more you can join for the last four months of 2021 and all of 2022. Look at this as a way to support this important non-profit and save yourself some money.
If you are already a Buckham West member, your annual renewal process will begin in November for the 2022 membership year.
Fashions on Central
It’s that time of year again when our gently-used clothing store, Fashions on Central, brings out the fashions for fall and winter. We are fully stocked with anything you need for those days when the temperature begins to drop. Fashions on Central, located in downtown Faribault, is now open for shopping Tuesday-Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Medicare basics
If you are turning 65 or going on Medicare soon, here is an opportunity for you to get the information you need. “Medicare Basics” will be held at Buckham West from 4 to 6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 4.
The workshop will cover the parts of Medicare — hospital, medical and drug options; including original/ traditional Medicare, Medicare supplements, Medicare advantage plans, Part D prescription drug coverage and preventive benefits.
Instructor Chad Wojchik is a certified State Health Insurance Program Counselor and specialist with the Senior LinkAge Line. This is a free event which is open to the public. There is a minimum of 10 participants for this class to be held, so sign up is necessary by calling 332-7357.
Reminders
• Stock up on your supply of cold-weather reading materials by shopping at the Buckham West Book Sale. We currently have a great inventory of books available for sale. This book sale is open to public and there is no limit on the number of books you can purchase.
• Defensive Driving classes are being suspended again due to concerns about the virus. They have given us no date on when they might return so we are canceling all of their classes for the fall.
• All senior dining meals, whether they are in the dining room or curbside pickup, require a 24-hour advance registration and can be done by calling 332-7357. Serving begins at 11:30 a.m. in the dining room, with the curbside meals being brought out immediately after the dining room meals are served.
• The purpose of Buckham West’s Caregiver Support Group is to allow family caregivers to be together in a caring and understanding environment, to learn the skills of caregiving and of self-care and to discover that he/she is not alone in their feelings and situation. The group will gather on the fourth Tuesday of the month. We ask you to register in advance by calling Brenda Johnson at 332-7357. Free and open to the public.
• Remember that our coffee shop is open to the public every weekday beginning at 9 a.m.