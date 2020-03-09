Now that the walleye inland season has closed, it’s time to focus on bluegills and crappies.
We are in a transition period now heading into March and the locations are now changing and it takes a lot of hole-hopping to get on some quality March pan fish. Here is a primer on locating bluegills through the late winter period.
Choose a lake with quality
The first step is to choose a lake with a bluegill reputation that is viable. We have unfortunately too many lakes with stunted pan fish that are not worth the effort. There is so much information out there that a little homework can pay dividends in finding those quality lakes. If you are on a sub-par bluegill lake, it won’t matter how or what you do if the potential isn’t there. Do your research.
Stay away from large people populations
Fishing bluegill lakes near heavy populations of people doesn’t pan out. When a bluegill bite happens, the crowds descend and the party is over. The farther away from heavy populations the better off you will be.
That is why the best bluegill lakes in Minnesota are in very obscure parts of the state well away from heavily populated areas.
Drill deep and shallow
Bluegills don’t always do the same thing all the time.
Some bluegill populations are shallow and some inhabit deep water. By drilling lots of holes and exploring different depths, you’ll find them eventually. The bluegill bite for me recently doesn’t start until sundown. Don’t give up until well after sunset as we head into March.
“Quality bluegills are always well away from heavily populated areas of the state”