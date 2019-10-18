Unless you are a diabetic, there is a pretty good chance you have heard more about insulin in 2019 than you have in a long time.
There is a pretty good reason: insulin prices have skyrocketed in recent years. It’s not uncommon to hear stories of people paying more than $1,000 per month. Keep in mind, this is medication they need simply to stay alive.
Tragically, several people have lost their lives because they couldn’t afford their insulin. The case that launched this issue into the public eye was that of Alec Smith, a 26-year-old Type 1 diabetic who began rationing his insulin when he could not afford his $1,300 per month prescription.
We have to make sure this never happens again.
This year Senate Republicans took dramatic steps to lower the cost of all prescriptions, including insulin. We cracked down on pharmacy middlemen that are responsible for rising prices and required pharmacies to provide emergency access to insulin and other life-saving drugs. We also passed a law prohibiting anyone from making a profit on insulin.
Our reforms worked. Since session ended, every major insurer has said they will cap out-of-pocket insulin prices at $25 per month. This is a fantastic news that will save countless lives.
For those who might slip through the cracks, Senate Republicans are proposing the Insulin Patient Assistance Program.
Here’s how it works: we will establish a program to provide free insulin for anyone at or below 400% of the federal poverty level. For perspective, this is about $50,000 for a single person and more than $100,000 for a family of four. Folks who need insulin will apply through MNsure. After that, MNsure will confirm eligibility within five days and notify the patient. The insulin would then be sent to that patient’s doctor to be picked up.
The Insulin Patient Assistance Program is designed to catch people before they reach a crisis point. If someone cannot afford their insulin, they should go to their doctor. Their doctor can walk the patient through all their options – including the Insulin Patient Assistance Program.
Rationing insulin should never be on the table. If you are experiencing a true emergency, please, please, please go to the emergency room. I can’t emphasize this enough.
Here’s why the Insulin Patient Assistance Program is better than the plan that Democrats support: our plan does not create a new bureaucracy or depend on the broken Department of Human Services to administer it. Our plan costs less. Our plan can be up and running in January, rather than in 12 months. And our plan covers people for longer than just 90 days.
It’s time to get this done. We are ready to work with the governor and House Democrats, but so far they haven’t been willing to engage with us. Instead, they’ve been trying to score political points or use the issue for fundraising and campaign purposes. It is disappointing, but there is still time to get serious. I hope they do; Minnesotans are counting on us.