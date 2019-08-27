Honoring Your Choices
Advance Care Planning is a process that includes thinking about, talking about, and writing down your preferences for future health care decisions. It’s important for every adult to have a health care directive – a written plan for loved ones and health care providers to follow – so that your wishes are known if a medical emergency occurs
Join us in the process of advance care planning, learn how to choose a health care decision-maker, navigate the Honoring Choices health care directive, and have the opportunity to complete your directive at the end of class, if you choose.
A member of the Honoring Choices staff will lead the discussion which will be offered on Wednesday, Sept. 4 from 10 to 11:30 a.m. This free program is open to public; please pre-register by calling 507-497-3061 or email honoringchoices@allina.com
“Use It or Lose It”
Buckham West would like to introduce a fitness program for individuals 50 and over. In this class we will focus on the key components of fitness for older adults who are currently exercising at a low to moderate fitness level. Individuals with varying abilities will experience exercises using different levels of intensity and duration, along with seated or other modifications of movement.
Class details: Mondays and Wednesdays, Sept 23—Nov. 13 (8-week session) from 1:00-2:00 p.m.
Cost: $64 for full eight weeks or use the drop in option at $5 per time
Registration and payment made at the Faribault Park and Recreation front desk or online at cityoffaribault.maxgalaxy.net/Home.aspx.
Class location: Buckham West Fitness Studio
Class Instructors:
Michelle Wieber; co-owner of Wieber Physical Therapy, Licensed Physical Therapist, Certified Athletic Trainer
Denise Stewart; holds several certifications in yoga and Pilates, and for 17 years has instructed a variety of mind and body
New Member Incentive
As an incentive to add new members for the remainder of 2019, we are kicking off a special Membership Drive beginning Sept. 3. If you are 50 years or older, we would like to invite you to become a member for the remainder of 2019 and all of 2020 for only $45. Next year’s individual’s dues are $40 per year, so for just $5 more you can join for the last 4 months of 2019 and all of 2020. We also have a discounted couple’s rate for the same time frame.
If you are already a Buckham West member, your annual renewal process will begin in November for the 2020 membership year
Grief Support Group
Beginning at 3 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 3 and every first and third Tuesday thereafter, Buckham West is partnering with the bereavement staff of AseraCare Hospice to launch a community-based Grief Support Group.
Included will be education about healthy grieving in a compassionate group setting that will also allow for socialization with others. If you are interested in attending, please call Trish at AseraCare at 952-943-0009 for more information and to register. The class is free and open to the public.
Having hip, kne, or leg pain?
If you are living with joint pain, you want relief so that you can continue to do the things that you enjoy. Come to this information session to learn about options for hip, leg or knee pain, including pain management, surgical alternatives, and rehabilitation services - with opportunity to ask your questions. Program presenters will be Dr Rafael Fernandez-Soltero, MD, a board certified Orthopedic Surgeon and Dr Jackson Maddux, MD, Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation Physician.
This program is open to the public and will be held at Buckham West on Wed, Sept 18th at 5:00 p.m. To reserve a spot for this free presentation call 332-7357.
Medicare Basics
If you are turning 65 or going on Medicare soon, here is an opportunity for you to get the information you need. “Medicare Basics” will be held at Buckham West on Tuesday, Sept. 24 beginning at 4 p.m.
The workshop will cover the parts of Medicare- hospital, medical and drug options; including original/ traditional Medicare, Medicare supplements, Medicare advantage plans, Part D prescription drug coverage and preventive benefits.
Instructor Chad Wojchik is a certified State Health Insurance Program Counselor and specialist with the Senior LinkAge Line. This is a free event which is open to the public, sign up by calling 332-7357.
Reminders:
• Brenda Johnson’s anniversary party on Wednesday, Aug. 28 between 9-11:30am. Please stop in to greet her and join us for a treat.
• Summer clearance sale happening at Fashions on Central!
Upcoming Trips
• Prairies Edge Casino on Tuesday, and Wednesday, Sept.10 and 11. Cost is $80 and includes motorcoach transportation and hotel accommodations. Flyer is available. Casino puts $50 on Players Card, plus other incentives.
• “Looney Lutherans” on Wednesday, Sept 25 from 10:30am-4:30pm at the Ames Center, Burnsville. $69 includes Old Country Buffet lunch, performance and motorcoach transportation.
• Door County trip on Oct. 21-24. Brochures are available. Includes three nights at Rowley’s Bay, ferry to Washington Island, an excursion boat outing on the bay side of Lake Michigan, and great meals.
• Brochures available: Hostfest on Sept. 25-27, Branson on Nov. 7-11, and Nashville on Nov. 14-19.