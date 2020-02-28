To the editor:
I attended the town hall meeting on Saturday, Feb. 22, with Rep. Jim Hagedorn. He tried to answer the questions that were asked of him, but only went so far in his responses and there is always more than just a simple answer to the questions that were asked.
So if I was at fault with stating a point after Rep. Hagedorn gave his answers, then I was guilty of "interrupting" when he was done with stating his point of view, but these are what town halls are all about.
Rep. Hagedorn is supposed to represent all his constituents or at least listen to their concerns. I should have known that his comments would upset me because he started the meeting singing the praises of the "Greatest Presidents."
One of the statements that Rep. Hagedorn made, was there was no concern for global warming affecting the environment. Totally false, proven over and over again We must take the responsibility to tackle this problem for our children and grandchildren.
The Feb. 26 "Letter to the editor" states that the people stating their opinions are disrespectful and are bullying. Last I checked I still have rights to stand by and let my voice be heard.
I will not apologize if I raised concerns that I believe were appropriate at the meeting.
Dan Sheady
Faribault