This COVID-19 virus thing is really getting nasty. We have all tried a myriad of concoctions and behaviors to put it at bay and it appears as if all of our efforts are futile.
Johns Hopkins Hospital tells us it is a virus. It is NOT a living organism! I thought all along we were attempting to kill the little virus so that we could go back to our old familiar ways of living without fear.
Evidently it is a protein molecule covered by a layer of fat! One might think they were talking about people and not some molecule.
Strangely enough we come into contact with it through our eyes, nose or mouth and it mutates into an aggressor and multiplies. Maybe it is like the movie "Alien"? That’s scary.
This monster COVID-19 molecule cannot be killed! And I thought all along we were fighting this thing to bring it to its dramatic end. But that’s not the case evidently. It has to “die” on its own by decaying. Its disintegration depends not on how far you socially separate or whether you wear a mask or not, but on the basis of temperature, humidity and type of material where it lies. Try to figure that one out.
Evidently lots of foam from soap is the secret, it’s like the old saying “Having a shotgun in the kitchen…” Soap foam dissolves the fat! I’m not so certain that that process works on humans. If it did, grocery stores would have soap shortages rather than toilet paper shortages.
John Hopkins tells us that the more foam you use by washing for 20 seconds or more, breaks down the fat and the dastardly molecule’s disperses and breaks down entirely and the hotter the water the more effective the foam. Lots of foam is good and a great defense from the virus. I recall a time many years ago when we stayed in a motel and put bubble bath soap in the Jacuzzi tub. We managed to fill the bathroom with foam almost 5 feet deep. No COVID-19 around there! But we had big time cleanup.
Besides soapy foam you can also use alcohol to destroy that little lipid layer in nothing flat. But I must clarify something here, because it needs to be over 65% alcohol and applied externally. So gin and vodka is not an acceptable substitute, however, Listerine qualifies as it is 65% alcohol.
So now that you have a rudimentary explanation of what the life span of the molecule is, it is also important to know their guide lines for when we should wash our hands. They inform us that we should wash our hands BEFORE and AFTER we touch commonly used human surfaces such as eyes, nose and mouth and when we use the bathroom. Also listed are locks, doors, door knobs, railings, computers, desks, pens, foods, counters, watches, switches, remote control devises (my wife usually has it) cell and home phones, steering wheels etc, etc, etc,etc.
Can you imagine if we washed our hands before and after each of the above, that we would never get away from the sink and would probably die from fear of all the things that might happen to us?
On last thing, keep your fingernails short because the deadly molecule thrives under fingernails. Think about that when you’re in bed tonight.