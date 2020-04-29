Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southern Minnesota is focused on bringing one-to-one mentoring to the children and families who need it most.
As an organization whose mission is dedicated to creating positive, healthy human relationships, BBBS continues to do everything they can to move this critical work forward and be there for the most vulnerable across our communities.
With everything our children face, the coronavirus pandemic presents a whole new set of challenges. Mentoring is more important than ever, as it can be that extra support system that youth rely on in this time of crisis. Social distancing has not slowed down Big Brothers Big Sisters’ commitment to keeping their mentoring matches connected — socially and emotionally.
The agency has found innovative ways to make sure Bigs and Littles are still meeting virtually. They are providing resources Bigs and Littles can utilize together, from fun interactive games and educational tools, to guidance on managing stress, maintaining focus on schoolwork, and combating boredom and negative influences. On top of social isolation, many of the youth BBBS serve face societal barriers and opportunity gaps including poverty and discrimination. Facing these barriers together with their Big builds confidence and resilience.
Big Brothers Big Sisters has been – and will continue to be – an extension of families all across southern Minnesota. Over 67 percent of the children we serve live at or below the federal poverty line and receive free or reduced lunch. Their families are among those hit hardest by the pandemic and associated shutdowns. BBBS staff are working with youth and families to ensure basic needs are being met, and they have the resources from the community and schools that are vitally needed.
BBBS has seen great moments come out of this crisis. From Bigs dropping off care packages, to Littles displaying BBBS hearts in their windows, to Bigs and Littles reading together over the phone, to a Little virtually sharing some music she just taught herself on the guitar, to a Little having a table outside his house with supplies and a message reading “Take what you need.”
BBBS matches are not meeting physically, but the social and emotional mentorship continues when we all need it the most.