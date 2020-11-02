More and more farmers are experimenting with using cover crops on their cropping operations. According to the United States Department of Agriculture’s 2017 Census of Agriculture, 9% of farms in Rice County and 5% of farms in Steele County use cover crops.
There are a lot of factors to consider when you decide to plant a cover crop. As with a cash crop, you need to determine what species and variety to plant, when to plant, and what seeding rate to use. Recommendations for these practices depend on a farmer’s cropping system and goals. You may be using a cover crop to increase your soil organic matter, to grow as forage for livestock, or something else. It’s important to consider your system and your goals while selecting a cover crop. And of course, recommendations continue to change with increased grower experience and peer reviewed research.
The Midwest Cover Crop Council’s Cover Crop Decision Tool utilizes research-based information and grower experience to guide farmers planning to plant a cover crop. Over the last year, a group of Minnesota cover crop experts reviewed and updated the tool, which can be accessed at: mccc.msu.edu/covercroptool/.
The selector tool is helpful because the cover crop options it provides are tailored to your location, cash crop, and your specific goals. You start by entering the state and county where you farm, which brings in local weather data to determine the risk of a killing frost during the common window for planting cover crops in later-summer/early-fall. Then, you can select up to three goals you wish to accomplish by using a cover crop. These goals may include things like fighting erosion, providing residue, or fighting weeds. You also select your cash crop and planting and harvest dates. This helps you decide which cover crops will fit into your existing operations. This tool is full of possibilities and I encourage you to play around with it if you are considering adding cover crops to your system.
In addition to this selector tool, UMN Extension Educators have put together “Cover Crop Recipes” for farmers. There are recipes specific to each Midwestern state, and Minnesota’s current recipes include options for post corn, going to soybean as well as post soybean, going to corn. You can find the cover crop recipes at: mccc.msu.edu/getting-started/cover-crop-recipes/.
Another way you can learn more about using cover crops is by attending UMN Extension’s Soil Management Summit online on December 15 and 16. The Soil Management Summit emphasizes proven farmer experience and applied science. You will learn how heavier, colder soils aren’t necessarily the challenge they’re made out to be. Hear from long-time cover crop, no-till and reduced tillage and farmers as they share their experiences, so you can be spared the same hard-learned lessons. Learn more about the Soil Management Summit at z.umn.edu/SMS2020.
If you are considering adding cover crops to your farm, there are lots of resources available to help you make management decisions. Visit extension.umn.edu/soil-and-water/cover-crops for more information.