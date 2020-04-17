For the first time in more than a month, the Senate resumed normal business operations last week. At least, as normal as can be under the circumstances. We held multiple regular committee hearings and took floor votes on legislation both related and unrelated to the coronavirus.
The hearings were conducted remotely and we continued to maintain disciplined social distancing practices during floor sessions. Call it the “new normal,” a term I am sure we will all be sick of before too long.
From the beginning of the COVID pandemic, we have been presented with a false choice between public safety and the economy — that to let some businesses operate meant we were fine with people dying.
It isn’t true, and it’s time to put that myth to bed. It’s time to reopen our economy — but to do so safely and smartly.
The data now tells us we are well prepared for the coming “surge.” We can handle it. What we can’t handle are the countless businesses, mom-and-pop shops with only a handful of employees, that are being destroyed every day by Gov. Walz’s blanket shutdown order.
Businesses can safely reopen while continuing to protect their employees and their customers. We can do this. It’s time to let them resume normal operations. Or rather, “new normal” operations, with safe social distancing.
I have heard from a number of business owners who have told me specific ideas for their own businesses.
It gave us an idea: we want to hear from you. We created a new online portal where you can tell us what business or industry you think should be reopened and provide a plan that would meet Gov. Walz’s test of “appropriate social distancing, hygiene, and public health best practices.” We will take those responses and bring them straight to the governor. Hopefully it will convince him that Minnesotans are eager to get back to work and up to the challenge of doing so safely.
You can visit the portal here: mnsenaterepublicans.com/openMN.
The other big news of the week was that the Legislature approved an emergency insulin agreement with overwhelming bipartisan support. I am sure you recall this issue making headlines over the last year, and I am proud to say that after months of difficult negotiations, we delivered a compromise that will not only help people who are in an emergency situation, but also provide the tools and resources to help them avoid ever reaching a crisis point. It’s terrific result for diabetics and their loved ones — no longer will they need to stress about affording their life-saving medication.
The coronavirus health crisis and related economic pain is still the first and foremost issue on our minds, but now that the Senate has resumed “new normal” operations I fully expect we will resume addressing other issues as well.