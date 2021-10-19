“October has come.
In Japan it is known as
The month with no gods.” — Kawazumoto
Considering the native religion of Japan, Shinto, literally means “the way of the gods”, and local deities abound in number far beyond the presence of man-made shrines erected thereto, it might seem odd that an entire month goes by so ungodly. However, perhaps all northern hemisphere cultures somehow see this as a time of harvest, but also death as deciduous leaves fall, migratory birds exit and winter takes over. It certainly becomes a time for reflection.
I began these ruminations while vacationing up north in the Side Lake area for the fall colors a couples weeks ago, my second sojourn there this year. The previous one was a purely somber one, attending a memorial for a classmate on an early August weekend at a summer chapel there, scheduled three months after his passing to allow travel schedules to accommodate it. Although he had spent most of his adult life in the northwestern United States, he had come back to the Iron Range in 2019, the year of our 50th high school reunion. That fact was never reflected in his social media accounts and the only companion noted at the end was his dog. Perhaps, as hunters know well, a wounded creature seeks familiar home territory. Certainly the attending crowd reflected that group of locals who had spent their summers in this popular cabin area. That group included the president of a huge construction company, a former NBA star and yours truly. Sitting next to me was a classmate whose business in Thailand supplies the baked goods to the 7-11 convenience stores in that country. However, all are equal inside a chapel, united in that purpose of honoring a good life.
One story told, albeit one I had never heard prior, was the time when Tom, as a young teen, stood up to a beach bully, ultimately delivering a good thrashing and improving the lives of all involved—including that bully. No names were used, but said miscreant might well have been among us. That tale brought to mind one I had recently re-read, “A Kind Word Turneth Away Wrath”, by Terry Dobson. The Dobson tale occurs on a train in Japan in the 1960s, his residence while training in aikido, the martial art for which the translation means either “the way to harmonize energy” or “the path of spiritual love”, depending on your nuanced interpretation of the traditional scripted characters. As such, despite its potentially lethal battlefield applications, it is often called “the art of peace”, alleged to be a more accurate meaning of “bu” (“wu” in Chinese), for the symbol written as stopping the weapon.
In that parable, the author describes a late night encounter on a Tokyo train, where a clearly inebriated local railed angrily at other passengers, including the gaijin—meaning foreigner, Dobson—and with his recently developed defensive art, the author felt he might indeed find out how effective his talents were. At that point an elderly man intervened, engaged the raging drunkard in a conversation regarding the joys of drinking and enjoying time just relaxing. Before long, the belligerent sot was calmed, weeping with his head in the old man’s lap, like a lost child happy to be found and safe.
If there is a salient point to be derived from my musings, it is the long-term effect that the tiniest of action, or even just words, might have on the direction of our lives, much like the random paths taken by pachinko balls in that popular Japanese arcade game. Among the half-dozen classmates I lost this year was one living in Duluth, who, during the year I lived in that city, was the driver to the Jaycees Fall Convention in Mankato. It was at that convention I encountered the reason for moving to Owatonna, thus ultimately delivering this column. Perhaps more importantly, we all need to consider what effect our words and actions, no matter how seemingly tiny, have on the lives of others. Let us strive to make those a positive influence in the world.