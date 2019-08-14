To the editor,
I read the letter from R.V. Huston dated Aug. 10 and was happy to see common sense. We all forget that PEOPLE kill people. The weapon does not fire itself and the choice of weapons varies (i.e. knives, clubs, vehicles, etc.). More laws and restrictions will not stop the carnage.
I was with the Rice County Sheriff's Office for 39 years and processed thousands of handgun applications for both purchase and carry. You can't predict human nature, but allowing juvenile records to be released to those doing background checks would help. I found discrepancies with records kept by other states such as records being destroyed after a set length of time and many agencies that did not enter data into the federal or state systems. So background checks are only a tool not the whole answer.
The biggest problem is the mindset of our citizens, which needs to change.
Besides, there are so many guns out in society now that no law or forced seizure will eliminate their availability to anyone looking for one. One answer is to teach morals at home and in school. Make all individuals accountable for their actions, no excuses. No matter the background or income every one is responsible for their own actions.
God gave everyone a brain but it's up to each individual to use it wisely and if not, face the consequences. But we need to take violence out of our media, schools, movies, games and off the streets. We need to replace it with faith, charity, hope, responsibility and understanding.
We need to take the liberal thinking of "you're owed everything" out of the schools and politics and put back the rule that it's up to each individual to stand up for themselves. That they can overcome any kind of adversity whether it's from a poor background; from abuse, physical or verbal, etc. It's up to each individual to make the choice of whether to fail or succeed.
Susan M. Kaderlik
Faribault